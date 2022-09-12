EastEnders spoilers: Will Mick Carter find out about Janine's baby?

Mick Carter has no idea that Janine Butcher has some BIG news for him!

Mick Carter is unaware of a ticking time bomb from Janine Butcher in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter has had plenty of family problems to keep him busy recently - from looking after his ex Linda Carter's baby Annie Carter to processing shock news from daughter Frankie Lewis.

Frankie has recently started working in a school as a teaching assistant to a deaf girl and they pair have been getting along brilliantly. In fact, Frankie's made such a difference to Esme's schooling that her parents don't want to lose her.

After making the decision to move the family up to Scotland they asked Frankie if she would go with them.

Mick's been a bit distracted and Frankie doesn't feel that he's being as supportive as he could be. Instead, she turns to Callum Highway for some advice over her fears about going off on her own.

But Mick has one HUGE bombshell on the horizon, as girlfriend Janine Butcher has yet to tell him about the fact that she's just discovered she's pregnant with their baby!

Sonia Fowler has been encouraging Janine to tell Mick the truth but she's been feeling nervous about opening up to him.

Will Janine finally tell Mick that she's pregnant and what will Mick say when she does?

Bernie Taylor encourages Dotty Cotton to talk to Rocky Cotton. (Image credit: BBC)

Dotty Cotton has stayed the night at the Taylor house which makes things a little tricky in the morning... When her hook up Finlay Taylor and his brother Felix Taylor find her there things get awkward!

Dotty's friend Bernie Taylor tells Dotty that she needs to face Rocky Cotton after the bombshell announcement that he's her real father and not Nick Cotton. Vinny Panesar let the news slip in a moment of anger to get back at Dotty.

What will Rocky say when Dotty confronts him?

Eve Unwin asks Suki Panesar if everything is okay. (Image credit: BBC)

Eve Unwin suspects that all is not well with Suki Panesar and she's worried about her.

Suki has been worried about opening Walford East with new business partner Ravi Gulati with her kids still at odds with her. Vinny Panesar and Ash Panesar have offered an olive branch in recent weeks and they agree to hand out flyers for the Walford East launch.

But Kheerat is still angry with his mum and he's disapproving when he finds out Vinny and Ash are helping her.

Suspecting that Suki needs her family around her, Eve encourages Kheerat to go to the restaurant opening.

When she later hears Suki rowing with Ravi she wonders if there's more to what's going on with Suki than meets the eye. Eve confronts Suki and asks her what's really up.

Will Suki confess to her?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.