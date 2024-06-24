EastEnders spoilers: Will Nugget Gulati confess to the police?

Tensions rise as Nugget Gulati is interviewed by the police about his steroid-taking.

Nugget Gulati is questioned by the police in Thursday's first episode of EastEnders showing on BBC Two (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

After falling unwell from taking steroids, Nugget collapsed and was rushed to hospital. But when Nugget regains consciousness, the nightmare is far from over as Priya Nandra-Hart and Ravi Gulati are devastated when the doctors tell them his kidneys aren't responding and he might need long-term dialysis.

Nugget starts to feel the pressure when both his parents and the police press him for information on who supplied the drugs, but he doesn't budge. While alone with Priya, Nish Panesar reminds her of their deal.

Nugget refuses to give up information about who supplied him the steroids. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Back in the Square, Denzel Danes is horrified to hear what's happened to Nugget and starts to panic, especially since the pair have been taking steroids together.

Denzel hides from his dad Howie Danes at The Boxing Gym, only for Zack Hudson to find him. Given Zack's treacherous experience with steroids in the past, could he offer Denzel some much-needed advice?

Teddy Mitchell sets his sights on Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Sharon Watts is miffed with Phil Mitchell and Teddy Mitchell for leaving the gym in a state after their family drinking session. Later on, Teddy puts on the charm offensive to win Sharon round and invites her for a drink. Are sparks about to fly between Sharon and another Mitchell family member?

After Harvey Monroe snuck away from his date night with Jean Slater to go and meet his friend Maya Houssain, Freddie Slater spotted the pair together and relayed the news to his beloved nan.

Harvey Monroe tells Jean Slater the truth about Maya Houssain. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Believing that he's been cheating on her with Maya, Jean prepares for the worst as she thinks Harvey is about to confess to the affair, but she's taken aback when he tells her the truth.

How will Jean react to the bombshell news?

EastEnders continues on BBC Two due to football on Thursday at 8 pm.