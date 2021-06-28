'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Phil Mitchell give up on his son?

Phil Mitchell is warned away by Denise Fox in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox is still raging after Phil Mitchell told their son Raymond that he's his real father. She had only relented to let Phil see his son on the condition that he kept his relationship to Raymond secret, not wanting to shake Raymond's world any more than it already has been in his young life.

After storming round to see Phil, she tells him he's blown his chance and she won't be letting him see his son again.

A downhearted Phil asks Billy Mitchell for some advice, wondering why he never got the courts involved when his ex Honey Mitchell took their kids abroad.

When Billy sadly says he wishes that he had pursued it through the courts, it gives Phil food for thought.



Will Denise Fox let Phil Mitchell walk all over her? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Frankie Lewis is chatting with Ben Mitchell, who hasn't been speaking to his dad for some time. She wonders why Ben is continuing to shut Phil out of his life, as it's clearly making him miserable.

Ben can't find it in himself to forgive Phil for his attitude towards his hubby Callum Highway and when he sees Phil, he drunkenly shares a few harsh words.

Later, Phil makes a decision and he confronts Denise with a bombshell. How is Denise going to feel about what Phil has to say?

Sheree Trueman is determined to keep 'family' business to themselves. (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater is concerned about how Lola Pearce is doing in the wake of Isaac Baptiste's recent manic episode. She checks in on her and gives her some advice, which Lola appreciates.

Isaac's mum Sheree Trueman is determined to get her son's life back on track and she phones his school to arrange for him to take some time off work. When Isaac gets back home from staying with his mate, Sherree reveals she's booked him a break from work. She insists to husband Patrick Trueman that a few weeks off will be just the tonic and he'll be right as rain.

Patrick, however, isn't so sure after finding Isaac looking for the diaries he got from Ruby Fowler's. When Isaac refuses to drop it, Patrick is alarmed.

After telling Sheree that they should call Isaac's mental health nurse Rafe, Patrick is frustrated when Sheree refuses. She insists that Isaac can't be forced to take his medication and they only way they can help him is by supporting him as a family.

Is Sheree making a big mistake?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:35 pm.