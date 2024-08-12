EastEnders spoilers: Will Reiss Colwell CONFESS to murder?

Reiss Colwell is in a WHOLE lot of trouble!

Reiss Colwell is under pressure when the police want answers about Debbie's murder in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Reiss Colwell has revealed a VERY dark side after murdering his wife Debbie Colwell!

The mild-mannered account finished off coma victim Debbie by smothering her with a pillow, when debts for her care home started to mount up.

Debbie had been in a coma for years after suffering a stroke in the bath but Reiss had tried to rebuild his life after meeting Sonia Jackson.

When the pair decided to try for an IVF baby, Reiss siphoned money out of Debbie's account to pay for the medical bills and things began to snowball, leading to Reiss' terrible and desperate act.

It seems that his killer actions have finally caught up with him after the police gatecrashed his and Sonia's engagement party at The Vic and they were BOTH arrested for murder!

At the police station, Sonia and Reiss are grilled by the detectives who reveal that there is physical evidence that Debbie was murdered.

Will Reiss crack and tell the truth?

Teddy Mitchell makes waves in the Square! (Image credit: BBC)

Teddy Mitchell tells a surprised Billy Mitchell and his wife Honey Mitchell that he's going to be their neighbour!

Billy's long-lost brother Teddy has only recently got to know the Walford side of the family after being introduced by dad Stevie Mitchell and he's keen to make connections.

Teddy reveals that he's bought Gray Atkins' house and he's intrigued when Billy and Honey reveal that jailbird Gray is in prison for murdering Chantelle Atkins and Tina Carter.

The news doesn't seem to faze Teddy but when his son Harry Mitchell makes a tactless remark to Gray's second wife Chelsea Fox, Teddy gives him a warning.

Insisting that they need to make friends in Albert Square, not enemies, he marches him round to the Fox house to apologise.

Determined to win a few of the locals over to his side, Teddy decides to host a housewarming party.

Cindy Beale gave Junior Knight an ultimatum. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale was FUMING when she caught her secret lover Junior Knight parading around another woman, Maxine!

An unrepentant Junior insisted that his new "girlfriend" was cover for their affair, but Cindy wasn't having any of it.

After telling Junior that it was either her or Maxine, Cindy expects results and Junior knows just how to play her.

Making sure Cindy is in earshot, he tells his sister Gina Knight that he's dumped Maxine and a smug Cindy secretly smiles.

Harvey Monroe and Jean Slater's relationship is having a wobble. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Also, Harvey Monroe and Jean Slater's relationship is in the balance over his dangerous mistake with baby Charli.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.