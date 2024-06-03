EastEnders spoilers: Reiss Colwell exposes a shocking secret!

Reiss Colwell is up to no good and Bianca Jackson knows it in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Reiss Colwell is doing his best to support his girlfriend Sonia Fowler, who is upset after some recent news. The atmosphere in the house isn't helping, as Reiss has been clashing with Sonia's sister Bianca Jackson, resulting in Bianca going too far and making a really nasty jibe.

Bianca giving him the evils is the least of his problems, as he's really struggling for cash after losing a major client. Instead of admitting the truth to Sonia, he starts thinking of other ways to make cash...

When Reiss lies to Kat Mitchell that she didn't pay the cab firm's February tax bill, he's hoping to get one over on her and take the cash for himself. Is he asking for trouble?!

On the look out to bring Reiss down, Bianca suspects Reiss is up to no good and she approaches Kat to see if she can get something on him.

When Reiss heads out of the Square, Bianca secretly follows him and is intrigued when they end up at the care home where Reiss' stroke-victim wife Debbie Colwell is being looked after.

Bianca listens in as Reiss visits Debbie and asks her if he can borrow more money and she's stunned to find out that Reiss has been lying to Sonia all along about where he got the money for their IVF from!

What will she do with the news?

Linda Carter is blindsided by some shocking news. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is feeling glum as Father's Day approaches, desperately missing her husband Mick Carter, who went to a watery grave two years ago at Christmas after their car plunged into the sea.

Mum Elaine Peacock and son Johnny Carter do their best to comfort Linda and they plan a Father's Day event in the Queen Vic.

Linda is pleased with the distraction but her world is rocked when Bernie Taylor asks Elaine Peacock if she can hold a wake for her brother Keanu Taylor, whose funeral is on Thursday. Elaine declares they'll be happy to host it, not knowing Linda's terrible secret... that Keanu was killed in the Vic by her hand!

Determined to drown her sorrows, Linda heads upstairs and is interrupted by a worried Johnny. Knowing that co-conspirator Sharon Watts needs to be warned,

Linda promises Johnny she'll do it, but instead sinks herself even further into the bottle. When Sharon finds out from Bernie about the funeral, she is shocked and confronts Johnny.

Their whispered argument is interrupted by a crash from the barrel store and they find a very drunk Linda.

Is she about to run her mouth off and put them all in danger?

Ian Beale struggles at the boxing gym under Junior Knight's watchful gaze. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale is concerned that partner Ian Beale isn't taking care of his health and she insists he go on a fitness regime. Asking their son Peter Beale to help his dad, Cindy suggests that Peter take Ian to the Boxing Den.

When Peter needs to pop out to see Lauren Branning, he leaves him in the capable hands of George Knight's son Junior Knight.

But with the tricky history between George and Cindy, will Junior play by the rules?

Howie Danes and Kim Fox get a surprise when they get back to Walford! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Denzel Danes and Nugget Gulati's party plans are ruined when Denzel's dad Howie Danes and girlfriend Kim Fox return from their cruise!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.