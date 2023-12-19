Emmerdale spoilers: A life-threatening plan is brewing in the village

Angelica, Heath and Cathy want to go to a party but they've got no transport…

Emmerdale's teenagers are planning to go out out in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The age-old problem rears its head for teenagers, Angelica King, Heath and Cathy Hope.

There's a big party looming but they've got no way to get there as their parents are busy. But Cathy and co aren't about to let a mere detail get in the way of their plans.

Heath and Cathy plot a way to get to a party. (Image credit: ITV)

Unaware their kids are scheming, at the B&B it's all hands to the pump as Nicola organises a party for the local councillors.

Jimmy's only too happy help his wife with her ambition to run for mayor but co-owner Bob isn't thrilled about being bossed about by Nicola.

Bob isn't happy to be bossed about by Nicola. (Image credit: ITV)

Will the adults cotton on to what their children are about to do before it's too late?

Elsewhere, newly engaged couple Belle and Tom are totally loved up.

Belle's bowled over when her fiancé whips out a beautiful engagement ring that belonged to his late mum.

Emmerdale continues on weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.