Emmerdale spoilers: A life-threatening plan is brewing in the village
Airs Friday 29th December 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's teenagers are planning to go out out in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The age-old problem rears its head for teenagers, Angelica King, Heath and Cathy Hope.
There's a big party looming but they've got no way to get there as their parents are busy. But Cathy and co aren't about to let a mere detail get in the way of their plans.
Unaware their kids are scheming, at the B&B it's all hands to the pump as Nicola organises a party for the local councillors.
Jimmy's only too happy help his wife with her ambition to run for mayor but co-owner Bob isn't thrilled about being bossed about by Nicola.
Will the adults cotton on to what their children are about to do before it's too late?
Elsewhere, newly engaged couple Belle and Tom are totally loved up.
Belle's bowled over when her fiancé whips out a beautiful engagement ring that belonged to his late mum.
Emmerdale continues on weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!