Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle catches Liv and Jacob!

Aaron Dingle is NOT impressed when he finds his sister Liv making a move on her ex-boyfriend Jacob!

Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) has made it very clear that his younger sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) needs to QUIT drinking... or else on Emmerdale.



However, any plans for Liv to clean-up her act are out the window after she was rejected by her ex-boyfriend Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) on yesterday's episode of the ITV soap.



Heartbroken Liv wastes no time in making a MYSTERY phonecall and invites a guest over to Mill Cottage.



Liv's guest turns out to be none other than her other ex-boyfriend Jacob Gallagher (Joe Warren Plant)! After boozing from a bottle of vodka, Liv is desperate to forget about Vinny.



So she suggests to Jacob that they can have a nice time together. However, Jacob is SHOCKED when drunk Liv starts to undress in front of him.



To make matters worse, Liv's big brother Aaron returns home at that moment. Awkward!



WHAT drastic action will Aaron take after witnessing Liv's latest boozy behaviour? Will he be able to control his temper?

Jacob is shocked when ex-girlfriend Liv tries to make a move on him on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

After a tip-off from her son Ryan Stocks (James Moore), an angry Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) storms over to Tall Trees Cottage in search of the missing watches.



Charity is convinced crooked Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) has swiped the watches and hidden them somewhere in the house.



But it seems Mackenzie is one step ahead of Charity as there is no sign of the stolen goods!



Has Charity met her match in crafty Mackenzie? Or does she have something else planned?

Charity confronts Mackenzie about the stolen watches on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Mackenzie continues to deny his involvement in Charity's missing goods on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is still worried about his daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) after all the recent cruel online trolling.



April is thrilled to have her phone back from Marlon. But will she be tempted to start using social media again? Has Marlon made a big mistake?

Will April start checking social media again on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

