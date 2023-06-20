Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer in GRAVE danger?
Airs Wednesday 28th June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer insists she can handle online weirdos in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Things are tense between Amelia Spencer and her boyfriend Noah Dingle who is in her bad books for grassing her up to her dad.
Knowing he needs to make amends for getting her into trouble about how much time she's devoting to her online posts, Noah tries to help her with her college work which has taken a back seat.
As things start to thaw, Noah soon lands himself in trouble with the teen mum again when he dares to look at the social media messages which are blowing up her phone.
Noah's shocked by the messages, many of which are totally pervy and inappropriate. And though Amelia warns her boyfriend to keep his nose out of it, Noah later tells her dad.
A huge row kicks off and as Amelia insists she can handle it, she tells Noah he's on thin ice.
Up the road, the mess between Liam, Wendy, Bob and Bernice is about to get messier.
Guilty about the attraction he feels to business partner Bernice, Bob gifts his girlfriend Wendy with a fancy new handbag, unaware she's been having secret kisses with her doctor boss Liam!
As Bob, Bernice and Wendy talk about organising a BBQ idea for the B&B, Wendy is distracted by Liam's latest novel which is taking shape.
Liam is craving Wendy's attention and sets a trap. Will the smitten nurse take the doctor's bait?
