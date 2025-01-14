Emmerdale spoilers: Anthony Fox is found dead! Guilty Laurel and Nicola panic
Airs Thursday 23rd January 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale mums Laurel and Nicola are terrified about what's become of Anthony, who's found dead in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Anthony Fox is found dead but who killed him… how? And who finds the body?
All will be revealed…
Nicola and Laurel certainly aren't in the know.
Having struck abuser Anthony with a candlestick when she found him attacking Nicola, Laurel's petrified about what's become of the perverted pensioner.
Barely coping with the stress of the situation she's found herself in, Laurel visits the church, hoping for some divine inspiration.
Nicola, meanwhile, wants concrete facts to go on.
Heading to the hospital, looking for answers, she asks a nurse on the A&E ward if an Anthony Fox has been admitted.
The medic, of course, isn't allowed to say a word about her patients and Nicola skulks off none the wiser about the "missing" man. Has Nicola's visit incriminated her further?
Which of Anthony's detractors took the abuser's life?
Elsewhere, horrified Dawn finds her secret lover Joe slumped behind the wheel of his car and takes action… Will she find out what his mysterious meds are for?
Later, guilt-wracked Dawn prepares to tell her husband Billy she's been cheating on him.
Will she find the courage to make her heartbreaking confession?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
