Emmerdale spoilers: Anthony Fox is found dead! Guilty Laurel and Nicola panic

Laurel is terrified about what's become of Anthony Fox who she hit with a candlestick

Emmerdale mums Laurel and Nicola are terrified about what's become of Anthony, who's found dead in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Anthony Fox is found dead but who killed him… how? And who finds the body?

All will be revealed…

Nicola and Laurel certainly aren't in the know.

Having struck abuser Anthony with a candlestick when she found him attacking Nicola, Laurel's petrified about what's become of the perverted pensioner.

Laurel hit Anthony over the head with a candlestick when she found him attacking Nicola. (Image credit: ITV)

The two mums reeled in horror when Anthony slumped to the floor out cold. (Image credit: ITV)

Barely coping with the stress of the situation she's found herself in, Laurel visits the church, hoping for some divine inspiration.

Nicola, meanwhile, wants concrete facts to go on.

Nicola goes to A&E and asks a nurse if a man called Anthony Fox has been admitted. (Image credit: ITV)

Heading to the hospital, looking for answers, she asks a nurse on the A&E ward if an Anthony Fox has been admitted.

The medic, of course, isn't allowed to say a word about her patients and Nicola skulks off none the wiser about the "missing" man. Has Nicola's visit incriminated her further?

Which of Anthony's detractors took the abuser's life?

Elsewhere, horrified Dawn finds her secret lover Joe slumped behind the wheel of his car and takes action… Will she find out what his mysterious meds are for?

Dawn finds Joe Tate slumped behind the wheel of his car (Image credit: ITV)

Later, guilt-wracked Dawn prepares to tell her husband Billy she's been cheating on him.

Will she find the courage to make her heartbreaking confession?

Will Dawn confess to her husband Billy that she's cheated on him with Joe? (Image credit: ITV)