'Emmerdale' spoilers: April Windsor gets a birthday FRIGHT!

April Windsor gets a scare on her birthday when the online troll strikes again on Emmerdale...

It looks like it's going to be a very unhappy birthday for April Windsor (played by Amelia Flanagan) on Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The school girl attempts to put on a brave face for her dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and family friend Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) as she opens her birthday cards.



But April admits to her friend and Bob's daughter, Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) that she's afraid to be at home.



What if her online troll discovers where she lives?



After receiving a birthday card containing a nasty message from her mystery menacer, April decides it's time to fight back!



As her birthday celebrations get underway, April sends an angry reply to the online troll.



But will April's reaction just make the situation worse?



Meanwhile, Marlon is determined to cheer-up April with a great birthday party.



But the truth is, cash-strapped Marlon can't really afford it.



Business isn't exactly booming at The Woolpack, which Marlon runs with his cousin Chas (Lucy Pargeter).



The pair are under pressure to get some good publicity when a reviewer Hugh (Jeffrey Harmer) visits the pub.



But will this critic give the village pub the thumbs up... or DOWN?



Marlon and Chas hope to give business a boost at The Woolpack on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

What will snooty critic Hugh think about The Woolpack on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Single parents David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) are struggling to find childcare for their kids, Theo and Harry.



Things get competitive when the friends find themselves fighting for the last available space at a local nursery.

Things get competitive between Victoria and David on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Things are strained between Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and her son Jacob Gallagher (Joe Warren Plant).



The situation at home isn't great since Leyla's husband Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is grieving over the death of his daughter Leanna.



Jacob doesn't help matters when he gets into a squabble with Leyla over wanting to drop his A Levels.



How will Liam react when he walks in on the argument?



Leyla clashes with Jacob over his decision to drop doing his A Levels on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.