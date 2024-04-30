Emmerdale spoilers: Belle King keeps a HUGE SECRET from evil husband Tom

Belle is having to keep a secret from pushy Tom

Emmerdale's Belle King is hiding something from Tom in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle King isn't keen to start a family just yet but Tom is desperate to become a dad.

Last week, she ended up having to do a pregnancy test, which came up negative, much to her controlling husband's disappointment.

Not happy about where they left things, and rather than get a load of grief from tricky Tom, she's decided she's going to take her pill in secret and tells her GP, Manpreet, she doesn't want her contraceptive posted home.

Will the women come up with a solution?

If Tom were to find out he would flip. Will Belle manage to keep the explosive truth from him given that he's secretly monitoring her every move?

Speaking of the devil, over at the vets', Tom is in the middle of a terrible day.

He's utterly humiliated when Vanessa swoops in to stop him from making a major mistake with an elderly dog.

Vanessa stops Tom from making a major mistake at work… (Image credit: ITV)

Showing his true colours, angry Tom blames the situation on Vanessa claiming she's made him feel unwelcome at the practice.

Realising he's behaved badly and revealed his dark temper, he quickly changes tack, inviting his colleagues and their partners to a dinner at his place tomorrow.

… when Tom turns the blame on Vanessa, he then tries to undo his bad behaviour by inviting the vets and their partners to dinner at Dale Head (Image credit: ITV)

Later, at home, he unleashes his bad mood on Belle and tells her he's invited Paddy, Mandy, Rhona, Marlon, Vanessa and Suzy for a meal, making it clear it's down to her to sort it and make it a success.

Belle's stress levels rocket at the thought of it.

Down the road, Marlon feels the same when Rhona tells him she's accepted Tom's invite without consulting him.

Marlon is furious when Rhona accepts Tom's dinner invite without consulting him (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona's statement, which helped send Gus to prison for 8 years, has caused huge problems in her marriage to Marlon

In Marlon's mind it's more of the same from Rhona who changed her mind about what to say at Gus' sentencing without warning her husband.

With the Dingles' marriage on really rocky ground will they manage to paint on a smile at the Kings' dinner party?

Watch this space… all will be revealed in Tuesday's special episode.

