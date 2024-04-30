Emmerdale spoilers: Belle King keeps a HUGE SECRET from evil husband Tom
Airs Monday 6th May 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Belle King is hiding something from Tom in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Belle King isn't keen to start a family just yet but Tom is desperate to become a dad.
Last week, she ended up having to do a pregnancy test, which came up negative, much to her controlling husband's disappointment.
Not happy about where they left things, and rather than get a load of grief from tricky Tom, she's decided she's going to take her pill in secret and tells her GP, Manpreet, she doesn't want her contraceptive posted home.
Will the women come up with a solution?
If Tom were to find out he would flip. Will Belle manage to keep the explosive truth from him given that he's secretly monitoring her every move?
Speaking of the devil, over at the vets', Tom is in the middle of a terrible day.
He's utterly humiliated when Vanessa swoops in to stop him from making a major mistake with an elderly dog.
Showing his true colours, angry Tom blames the situation on Vanessa claiming she's made him feel unwelcome at the practice.
Realising he's behaved badly and revealed his dark temper, he quickly changes tack, inviting his colleagues and their partners to a dinner at his place tomorrow.
Later, at home, he unleashes his bad mood on Belle and tells her he's invited Paddy, Mandy, Rhona, Marlon, Vanessa and Suzy for a meal, making it clear it's down to her to sort it and make it a success.
Belle's stress levels rocket at the thought of it.
Down the road, Marlon feels the same when Rhona tells him she's accepted Tom's invite without consulting him.
In Marlon's mind it's more of the same from Rhona who changed her mind about what to say at Gus' sentencing without warning her husband.
With the Dingles' marriage on really rocky ground will they manage to paint on a smile at the Kings' dinner party?
Watch this space… all will be revealed in Tuesday's special episode.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!