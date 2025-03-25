Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon tries to do the right thing by April

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle can't do right for doing wrong in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having found April emerging from a bedroom, with a random boy, at Arthur's house, there's a situation to deal with at Smithy.

Rhona reckons Marlon needs to stop being his daughter's 'friend' and get back to being the dad he was before she ran away and endured a stint living on the streets.

But Marlon hasn't been able to put a foot right since the police found his teenage daughter, who'd not only been sleeping rough but had given birth to a stillborn baby girl.

The April he knew has long gone. So how should the dad handle the new version of his daughter? If he's too strict, she may run again; too lax and who knows what could happen.

Something needs to give and that's what the family need to work out.

But before all that, Marlon needs to come clean and tell April that it wasn't Dylan who stole the ketamine from Rhona, who's a vet, it was him.

As April recoils in horror, for not believing her friend was innocent of the crime, Marlon attempts to put her straight, explaining that Dylan was in the know and has written a letter, proving he is still very much her friend.

How will April react?

Kim talks to Dawn who's been cheating on her husband Billy with Joe (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at Home Farm, Kim tries to ensure guilt-ridden Dawn and Billy get some time alone to work on their troubled marriage.

Can they make things right again?