Emmerdale spoilers: Married Dawn Fletcher makes a sickening discovery about lover Joe Tate

Dawn tries to talk to Joe Tate about Charity discovering their affair, and realises he doesn't care about her at all

Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher discovers she's risked everything… for nothing in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Dawn Fletcher is approached by Charity Dingle, she's horrified by what she's got to say.

Charity, of course, has found out about her affair with Joe Tate.

To Dawn's relief, Charity's got no intention of telling her husband Billy. But the cheating is mum is left reeling over Charity's chilling warning not to trust Joe.

When Dawn later takes up the 'Charity issue' with Joe, Dawn is sickened to learn she's been a fool to allow herself to be seduced by the Tate, whose blasé attitude tells her everything she needs to know.

Joe Tate has seduced his married housemate Dawn into having an affair with him. (Image credit: ITV)

Joe clearly doesn't give a stuff about what Dawn stands to lose if Charity leaks their affair.

Dawn feels sick to her stomach to realise she's risked everything; her family's happiness, the kids' security, Billy's love… for zilch.

Dawn's married to Billy, who's a doting dad to their kids. (Image credit: ITV)

The thing is, all Joe can think about is pure delight that Noah has finally accepted the job in Dubai.

Having been secretly attacking his brother's reputation and business by giving the electrician a load of terrible reviews, Joe's gone one further and nicked Noah's tools, giving the Dingle no other choice than to accept the Dubai job that his brother's been harping on about.

Charity and Noah have worked out that Joe has been sabotaging Noah's career in a bid to get him to move to Dubai. (Image credit: ITV)

As Joe starts to celebrate, Charity and Noah delight in revealing that they're on to him and are well aware he stool the tools…