Emmerdale spoilers: Belle King's HORROR laid bare at the dinner party from hell

Marlon and Rhona can't hide their unhappiness while Tom and Belle's horror plays out in private

Emmerdale's Belle King is in serious danger in her own home in Tuesday's episode as she and Tom throw a dinner party (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

A special episode plays out two very different sides of the same evening.

Round at the Kings' place, Rhona, Marlon, Paddy, Mandy, Suzy and Vanessa have been invited to dinner by Tom.

A dinner party shown from two perspectives – the Dingles' unhappiness is on display… (Image credit: ITV)

… while Tom and Belle's problems play out in private (Image credit: ITV)

But as the couple prepare for their guests, it's clear theirs is not a happy home.

Exerting his control over his wife, Tom has landed her in it and insisted she cooks for his colleagues, warning her that his job depends on the meal going well.

As the guests arrive, the evening then plays out from Rhona and Marlon's perspective.

Their marriage is in crisis following Rhona's damning statement in court which helped send her ex Gus to prison for eight years. Marlon just can't get over what his wife did and said.

Really, they should be home trying to repair their relationship. It soon becomes apparent they just can't keep their anger in check.

While Mandy and Paddy and Suzy and Vanessa are loved up and happy, Rhona and Marlon can barely stand the sight of each other.

Marlon and Rhona ruin the vibe as they argue in front of their friends. (Image credit: ITV)

By the end of the night Rhona is all for ending their marriage. (Image credit: ITV)

Host Tom raises a toast about marriage hitting a nerve with the Dingle couple who by the end of the excruciating evening – during which they've done nothing but snipe at each other – are done.

Tom raises a toast, playing the perfect host. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona can barely look at her husband Marlon. (Image credit: ITV)

The evening is then shown from Tom and Belle's perspective. They're also a couple in crisis but no one else knows that.

As the Kings prepare to receive their guests, Tom criticises Belle's outfit and insists she gets changed into something 'more appropriate'.

While Belle pops upstairs, doing as she's told, Tom heads into the kitchen where he makes a discovery that will change everything…

Before the furious vet gets a chance to take it up with his wife, the guests arrive and Tom switches persona, pretending to be the perfect, happy host.

Later, Belle pops off to the bathroom, Tom follows her and makes his anger known.

From then on, Belle is on pins.

Slaving away in the kitchen, the Dingle is stressed and terrified, and Tom is breathing down her neck at every turn.

In the kitchen, away from their guests, Tom makes it clear he's furious with Belle having found something which has made his blood boil… (Image credit: ITV)

Belle is terrified of what Tom is going to do to her once their oblivious guests have gone home… (Image credit: ITV)

When talk turns to leaving, Belle tries to delay them, knowing that she's going to be in huge trouble with Tom once they're alone.

But her efforts are in vain and soon Tom's got his petrified wife right where he wants her…

Is Tom about to turn violent?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.