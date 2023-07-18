Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice Blackstock tells Bob about Wendy's AFFAIR!

Bob refuses to believe Bernice when she tells him Wendy is a cheat.

Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock reveals a terrible truth in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bernice Blackstock has pieced together the clues and has worked out that Wendy Posner and her doctor colleague Liam Cavanagh are having an affair.

Unable to keep it from Bob any longer, at the B&B, Bernice braces herself and tells him the terrible truth about his girlfriend and her ex.

But Bob refuses to believe Bernice and instead lashes out at his business partner.

While Wendy and Liam sneak away to a hotel for a night, Bob counsels opinion and approaches Liam's lodger Bear for his thoughts on the matter.

His heart sinks when Bear confirms he reckons the doc has a lady on the go.

Wendy and Liam have discovered and acted on a passionate chemistry. (Image credit: ITV)

Unable to ignore the red flags he's been handed by his friends, Bob makes a call to a hotel and reels as the suspicions are confirmed.

Later, with Bob in bits and Bernice is wishing she could take his pain away. Will this heartache see the pair act on the chemistry they've been trying to ignore?

Bob is in pieces over Bernice's bombshell about his girlfriend. (Image credit: ITV)

Out at the hotel, things aren't going well for the lovers. Liam's gutted when guilt-ridden Wendy tells him they need to call it a day.

Over at Butler's, with the farm in dire straits, Moira's taken a loan from money-bags Caleb. But Nate's gutted when his stepmum informs him that the cash injection is far from a fix-all solution to their problems.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.