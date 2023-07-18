Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice Blackstock tells Bob about Wendy's AFFAIR!
Airs Monday 24th July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock reveals a terrible truth in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Bernice Blackstock has pieced together the clues and has worked out that Wendy Posner and her doctor colleague Liam Cavanagh are having an affair.
Unable to keep it from Bob any longer, at the B&B, Bernice braces herself and tells him the terrible truth about his girlfriend and her ex.
But Bob refuses to believe Bernice and instead lashes out at his business partner.
While Wendy and Liam sneak away to a hotel for a night, Bob counsels opinion and approaches Liam's lodger Bear for his thoughts on the matter.
His heart sinks when Bear confirms he reckons the doc has a lady on the go.
Unable to ignore the red flags he's been handed by his friends, Bob makes a call to a hotel and reels as the suspicions are confirmed.
Later, with Bob in bits and Bernice is wishing she could take his pain away. Will this heartache see the pair act on the chemistry they've been trying to ignore?
Out at the hotel, things aren't going well for the lovers. Liam's gutted when guilt-ridden Wendy tells him they need to call it a day.
Over at Butler's, with the farm in dire straits, Moira's taken a loan from money-bags Caleb. But Nate's gutted when his stepmum informs him that the cash injection is far from a fix-all solution to their problems.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
