'Emmerdale' spoilers: Billy and Dawn VANISH on their wedding day!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 14th February 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale favourites Billy and Dawn finally get hitched in Monday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).
A huge moment arrives for loved-up Dawn Taylor and Billy Fletcher who are in church in their wedding finery to get hitched!
There's barely a dry eye in the house after Dawn's proud dad Will escorts his daughter up the aisle and the emotional couple exchange their vows.
As vicar Charles declares them husband and wife their guests erupt in joy.
After getting covered in confetti as they exit the village church, it's off to the reception at Home Farm.
But as the guests sip on their fizz, time ticks on and there's no sign of Mr and Mrs Fletcher…
Has serial killer Meena, who's recently been watching from the shadows, pounced on the pair?
Following his furious blow out which pushed his terrified son Kyle to flee, ashamed Cain is in disgrace.
But as Moira tries to encourage her husband to face up to his mistake and visit Kyle who's at his mum Amy's, Cain grabs a bottle of whisky, blocks the door, and returns to his armchair, brooding and boozing.
As Cain's sister Chas becomes embroiled in Cain's gloom, Moira's worried that Cain's in danger of doing serious damage to himself.
Meanwhile, at the Hide, Liv's freaked out when a bunch of teens ask for a selfie, alleging she's famous because she was accused of murder.
It's a horrible moment for Liv who went through the wringer in prison doing time for a heinous crime she didn't commit.
Thankfully, a furious Laurel comes to Liv's rescue and turfs them out!
Meanwhile, unaware that Liv's having a nightmare at work, Vinny gets to work on a romantic surprise for his valentine... but will it end in disaster?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
