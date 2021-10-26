'Emmerdale' spoilers Bombshell news for Kim at Andrea's memorial…
Airs Wednesday 3 November at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Kim rolls with the punches in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
As Kim prepares for Andrea's funeral she's stunned when Will returns to Home Farm.
Though she's relieved to see him, Kim makes it clear she's furious that her on-off lover walked out on her in the first place. But there's no time to go into all the Malone stuff now.
At the church, the mourners gather to pay their respects to mum-of-one Andrea who died in the fire at the Survival Challenge. Will's sad to notice that Kim still hasn't given up on her theory that Jamie didn't die in his watery car crash and is waiting for her son to arrive…
When a car draws up outside the church, Kim's heart lurches… She's devastated when Hazel, Andrea's mum steps out.
As Charles gives a moving address, secret killer Meena – who left the mum in the fire to die – relishes in the moment.
Elsewhere, after a shocking week, Marlon is feeling emotional. But when the cook proposes to Rhona, she thinks he's joking!
This week, Emmerdale is on ITV on Monday, Tuesday (1-hr), Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7.00pm only.
General Cast
Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
Kim Tate - Claire King
Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
Ryan Stocks - James Moore
Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
The Dingle Family
Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
Debbie Dingle - Charley Webb
Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
Sam Dingle - James Hooten
Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
The Sugden Family
Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
Diane Sugden - Elizabeth Estensen
Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
The King Family
Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
Jimmy King - Nick Miles
The Tate Family
Kim Tate - Claire King
Jamie Tate - Alexander Lincoln
Andrea Tate - Anna Nightingale
Millie Tate - Willow Bell
The Thomas Family
Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
