'Emmerdale' spoilers Bombshell news for Kim at Andrea's memorial…

Emmerdale's Kim rolls with the punches in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

As Kim prepares for Andrea's funeral she's stunned when Will returns to Home Farm.

Though she's relieved to see him, Kim makes it clear she's furious that her on-off lover walked out on her in the first place. But there's no time to go into all the Malone stuff now.

Will returns to Emmerdale to support Kim. (Image credit: ITV)

At the church, the mourners gather to pay their respects to mum-of-one Andrea who died in the fire at the Survival Challenge. Will's sad to notice that Kim still hasn't given up on her theory that Jamie didn't die in his watery car crash and is waiting for her son to arrive…

When a car draws up outside the church, Kim's heart lurches… She's devastated when Hazel, Andrea's mum steps out.

As Charles gives a moving address, secret killer Meena – who left the mum in the fire to die – relishes in the moment.

Charles addresses the mourners at Andrea's memorial. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, after a shocking week, Marlon is feeling emotional. But when the cook proposes to Rhona, she thinks he's joking!

Marlon proposes to Rhona… (Image credit: ITV)

… but Rhona thinks her boyfriend is joking! (Image credit: ITV)

This week, Emmerdale is on ITV on Monday, Tuesday (1-hr), Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7.00pm only.