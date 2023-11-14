Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle fears Caleb is close to finding out the truth...

Cain Dingle must cover his tracks as his brother Caleb remains suspicious about Craig's death on tonight's ONE HOUR airing of Emmerdale...

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) and Kim Tate (Claire King) have both been covering-up the truth about what happened the day rapist Craig Reed died on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on tonight's DOUBLE airing of the ITV soap, Cain's brother, Caleb Miligan (William Ash), continues to become even more suspicious about the circumstances surrounding Craig's death.

After all, nobody messes with the Dingle family and gets away with it.

So after Craig raped Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), his days were numbered...



However, as Caleb continues to probe, Cain is secretly relieved when his brother appears convinced that Kim was responsible for Craig's death.



And NOT Lydia's husband, Sam (James Hooten), as the Police currently suspect.



Caleb has a long-time grudge against Kim, who he believes is NOT the rightful owner of Home Farm.



Since Caleb is the long-lost son of Frank Tate.



But the question is, WHAT will Caleb do about his suspicions?



And will Cain just keep quiet and let Kim take the blame?

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is happily back together with his ex, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).



However, he remains unaware that his now ex-girlfriend, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), is plotting PAYBACK for the way Mackenzie has treated her.



Chloe has booked travel tickets and is planning to do a runner with their baby son, Reuben!



But will Chloe manage to make her great escape from the village?



Sarah Sugden (Katie Bell) becomes suspicious when she sees Chloe's packed bags and Reuben's passport out ready at Dale View.



But after a tip-off from Sarah, will Mackenzie and his sister, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), manage to STOP Chloe before she can flee?

Mackenzie is alarmed to discover Chloe's plan on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan Stocks (James Moore) is still struggling to accept the estrangement from his now teenage son, Oscar.



Ryan's girlfriend, Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davies), remains worried about Ryan trying to make contact with the son that they both gave up for adoption years earlier.



However, when Oscar's adoptive mum, Sophie (Martha Cope), storms into The Woolpack to confront the couple, Gail reels when she finds out Ryan has tried to make contact with his son through social media!



WHAT will happen next?

Ryan and Gail get an unexpected visitor on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Sophie confronts Ryan and Gail over Oscar on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub