Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle flies into a VIOLENT RAGE!

Cain Dingle lets Ruby Fox-Miligan know what he thinks of her gift!

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle shows Ruby Milligan who's boss when he exacts his revenge on his scheming sister-in-law in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Cain's still furious with Ruby after she accidentally elbowed Chas Dingle in the chest during a heated row with her husband Caleb.

Chas is recovering from major surgery having recently undergone a double mastectomy for breast cancer and Ruby was horrified to have hurt her.

Now firmly on the outside of the Dingle circle of trust, Ruby tries to make it up to Caleb's clan by showering them with expensive gifts, including three air fryers.

But Cain's no fool, and instantly sees through her 'kill them with kindness' ploy.

Declaring they can't be bought, he angrily issues Ruby a threat - ordering she leaves them all alone, or else!

Cain takes a sledgehammer to Ruby's gifted air fryers. (Image credit: ITV)

Kind-hearted Lydia acts as the voice of reason tries to ease Ruby’s concerns about Cain’s ultimatum.

However, it quickly becomes clear Cain wasn't messing around when he storms in and grabs Sam's new air fryer off the counter.

Unable to contain his fury, Cain takes a sledge hammer and smashes the other air fryers to pieces while Sam, Lydia and Ruby all look on in horror as the carnage unfolds.

Cain's not known for his forgiving nature - might Ruby have burnt her last bridge?

Cain proves to Ruby he's not someone to be messed with. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Claudette Anderson thinks it's time her vicar son Charles and his partner Manpreet Sharma stopped living in sin!

Not backwards in coming forward, she unsubtly tells the couple they'd make a better impression on the new Bishop if they were married.

Will Charles feel forced to pop the question just to please his mum?

Ambitious Billy is determined to make his dreams a reality. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, new dad Billy Fletcher is wanting to create a stable future for his young family.

Having come up with the idea of becoming a personal trainer, ambitious Billy commits to his venture.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.