'Emmerdale' spoilers: Cain Dingle lets rip at his mum Faith!

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is RAGING in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the HOP, Cain Dingle has thrown himself into the situation, for Sarah's sake. His granddaughter was desperate for him to come along and have some fun and she's really hoping Cain and her great-gran Faith will bury the hatchet.

But it seems Sarah's plan might not quite have the effect that she was hoping for when World War III breaks out between the Dingle family

Things are going well for the fractured threesome until Cain asks Faith whether she's had her cancer test results back.

Very quickly a storm whips up and sees furious Cain accuse Faith of lying to them before casting her out of the family.

What has Faith 'lied' about to her furious son Cain? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nicola doles out some home truths when her sister Bernice moans to her that her pregnant daughter Gabby seems to turn to step mum Laurel over her.

Over the last year Gabby has been through a tough time, but without her mum by her side she has bonded more than ever with her lat dad's wife.

Nicola gives Bernice a dose of tough love. (Image credit: ITV)

Having been given some tough love by Nic, Bernice visits Gabby and admits she's been a lousy mum to her over the years.

Will Gabby accept Bernice's olive branch and her offer to move in with her and Diane?

Is pregnant Gabby about to move out of Kim Tate's lair?

