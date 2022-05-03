Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle's feud with Al takes a SERIOUSLY DANGEROUS turn…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 12th May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Will Emmerdale enemies Cain Dingle and Al ever bury the hatchet? Their feud is about to turn life-threatening in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
As the epic week in the Dales continues, Cain Dingle and Al Chapman's feud is about to bubble up once again.
Having already played a dangerous game of chicken, the men are still raging with one another. But what tips the enemies over the edge this time?
As their bitter battle takes the most terrifying and dangerous turn out on the roads, is someone's life about to be left on the line… how will the awful ordeal end?
Elsewhere will Charity have handled Noah's stalker secret and got the situation with his terrified victim, Chloe, locked down?
With the teen having committed a serious crime there will be hell to pay if Chloe's mother-figure Kerry gets wind of it all, let alone the police…
Will the Dingle mum have had to rope in the family to help her sort it?
In the grounds of Home Farm, a body is lying on the forest floor…
But who's taken a bullet and are they still alive?
Did Gabby steal a weapon from Kim Tate's sore and shoot Jamie or did Jamie turn a gun on Gabby? Or has someone else entirely taken a bullet?
Are the police about to descend? And will Kim Tate end up finding out that her son faked his car-crash death last year – and that Gabby decided not to tell her?
All will be revealed…
Elsewhere, Moira's the pillar of support for a friend in need.
Has Faith finally opened up and explained what's got her so rattled?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
