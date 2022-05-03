Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle's feud with Al takes a SERIOUSLY DANGEROUS turn…

Airs Thursday 12th May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Cain Dingle
Cain Dingle's feud with Al is headed for danger… (Image credit: ITV)

Will Emmerdale enemies Cain Dingle and Al ever bury the hatchet? Their feud is about to turn life-threatening in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the epic week in the Dales continues, Cain Dingle and Al Chapman's feud is about to bubble up once again.

Having already played a dangerous game of chicken, the men are still raging with one another. But what tips the enemies over the edge this time? 

Cain

Al and Cain just can't let it lie. But is someone about to get seriously hurt as the war between the men flares up? (Image credit: ITV)

As their bitter battle takes the most terrifying and dangerous turn out on the roads, is someone's life about to be left on the line… how will the awful ordeal end?

Cain

On the open road… what's got Cain so furious? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere will Charity have handled Noah's stalker secret and got the situation with his terrified victim, Chloe, locked down? 

With the teen having committed a serious crime there will be hell to pay if Chloe's mother-figure Kerry gets wind of it all, let alone the police…

Will the Dingle mum have had to rope in the family to help her sort it?

Emmerdale police

Is the village about to get locked down by police following the Home Farm shooting? (Image credit: ITV)

In the grounds of Home Farm, a body is lying on the forest floor… 

But who's taken a bullet and are they still alive?

Did Gabby steal a weapon from Kim Tate's sore and shoot Jamie or did Jamie turn a gun on Gabby? Or has someone else entirely taken a bullet?

Gabby

Gabby's been living in fear since she discovered her baby daddy Jamie is still alive.  (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers, Jamie Tate

Jamie Tate faked his own death last year. (Image credit: ITV)

Are the police about to descend? And will Kim Tate end up finding out that her son faked his car-crash death last year – and that Gabby decided not to tell her?

All will be revealed…

Elsewhere, Moira's the pillar of support for a friend in need. 

Moira

Moira lends a supportive shoulder to a friend in need. (Image credit: ITV)

Faith Dingle in Emmerdale

Faith needs to share her problems. (Image credit: ITV)

Has Faith finally opened up and explained what's got her so rattled?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.


