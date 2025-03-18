Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb vanishes… but where has he gone?
Airs Thursday 27th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
The Miligans' family day out is ruined in Thursday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With the Miligan family feeling connected for the first time in forever, excited Caleb and Ruby plan a day out with their daughter Steph.
It's a huge turning point for the trio who have been through hell and back.
But the idea comes nothing when Caleb pops out to run an errand and fails to return leaving Ruby and Steph baffled.
While they wait for Caleb, the mum and daughter have an honest chat, loving the new direction their relationship is taking.
But where has Caleb got to?
At the Woolie, Paddy has words when he finds Marlon is concealing a letter April's been sent.
It's from Dylan, who's in rehab. But Marlon doesn't want April seeing it not least because he doesn't want his daughter to know that he planted drugs on her rough-sleeping friend, Dylan, to get rid of him.
Can Paddy get Marlon to do the right thing?
In the cafe, Nicola is stunned to discover that Brenda has won a competition.
But when Brenda says that she plans to turn down the prize, a cruise, Nicola's mind starts whirring…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm/ 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
