Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb vanishes… but where has he gone?

The Miligans' family day out is ruined in Thursday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With the Miligan family feeling connected for the first time in forever, excited Caleb and Ruby plan a day out with their daughter Steph.

It's a huge turning point for the trio who have been through hell and back.

But the idea comes nothing when Caleb pops out to run an errand and fails to return leaving Ruby and Steph baffled.

While they wait for Caleb, the mum and daughter have an honest chat, loving the new direction their relationship is taking.

But where has Caleb got to?

Steph and Ruby's relationship is taking a new direction; the mum and daughter are thrilled to feel close. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Woolie, Paddy has words when he finds Marlon is concealing a letter April's been sent.

It's from Dylan, who's in rehab. But Marlon doesn't want April seeing it not least because he doesn't want his daughter to know that he planted drugs on her rough-sleeping friend, Dylan, to get rid of him.

Can Paddy get Marlon to do the right thing?

Marlon and Paddy talk about a letter Dylan has sent April. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon planted drugs on Dylan to get rid of him – but his daughter April doesn't know. (Image credit: ITV)

In the cafe, Nicola is stunned to discover that Brenda has won a competition.

But when Brenda says that she plans to turn down the prize, a cruise, Nicola's mind starts whirring…

Nicola discovers Brenda has won a cruise. (Image credit: ITV)