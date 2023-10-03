Emmerdale spoilers: Can Caleb and Cain save Chas from DEATH?

Caleb and Cain try to regain control of a spiralling situation.

Emmerdale's Caleb Milligan and Cain Dingle fight to protect their family in Friday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The brothers were horrified to realise their sister Chas had fallen prey to Caleb's nemesis, Harry.

Last month, Caleb discovered Harry was using his chauffeur company to run guns. He tried to put a stop to the illegal activity, but Harry retaliated by getting his group of heavies to beat seven bells out of Caleb.

The dangerous gangster then turned his attention to Chas. Posing as an admirer called 'Simon', Harry was easily able to manipulate her vulnerable state.

Word soon reached Caleb and Cain that their sister had been driving out of the village with Harry and the pair rushed back to help.

Chas is in grave danger, and as the stakes are raised, things quickly start to spiral.

Chas is in serious danger from gangster Harry. (Image credit: ITV)

With Harry hell bent on revenge, Caleb and Cain find themselves under attack once more.

But come on now, surely no one messes with these two.

Once bitter enemies, Caleb and Cain are now brothers in arms and a force to be reckoned with.

The duo take action as they fight to regain control and destroy Harry once and for all.

Will they defeat their enemy or is this one war they can't win?

Suni's worst fears are confirmed. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Suni Sharma is in turmoil as his worst fears are confirmed.

It's been a rough week for the village newcomer, who found out Jai was his brother and not cousin as he'd always been led to believe.

Discovering his father Amit was also Jai's biological dad was a lot for Suni to take in.

And it seems there could be more tough times ahead when Suni's suspicions over something are confirmed.

What new information has he learnt?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.