Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy Hope loses the plot

Emmerdale's Cathy Hope is struggling in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings).

The cafe is the scene of an angry teenage outburst as Cathy Hope picks up her brother Heath's guitar and smashes it onto the floor!

The event leaves her dad Bob baffled, and Cathy too, if she's honest with herself.

It all kicks off when Bernice kindly tries to help stroppy Cathy with her revision.

Bernice soon regrets taking the time when Cathy makes some foul comments about the menopause which push the upset beautician to leg it.

Cathy is in the teenage zone and struggling with her revision. (Image credit: ITV)

Brenda is furious with Cathy and as a row erupts and when Heath gets involved, Cathy flips.

A huge argument kicks off at Take A Vow, too.

Leyla's aware she needs to decide if she's going to take the job she's been offered in London but the decision gets taken out of her hands when Priya ends up being offered it instead!

It's an innocent move on Priya's part. She has no idea that Leyla has been approached by Justin, who is impressed when Priya opens up to him about why she ran off in bits from the event in Take A Vow.

Priya accepts a job in London not realising that Leyla had also been offered it. (Image credit: ITV)

When Leyla finds out what's happened, she lashes out at her supposed best mate, accusing her of sabotage!

Leyla turns on her best mate, accusing Priya of sabotage. (Image credit: ITV)

It's not the first time Leyla has turned on her. Will Priya forgive her?

Having had a dismal date, Mary picks herself and dusts herself off as she prepares for another. When the woman fails to show will the lonely OAP give up on her quest to find love?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.