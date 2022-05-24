Emmerdale spoilers: strung-out Leyla Cavanagh turns nasty
Airs Wednesday 1st June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's secret druggie doctor's wife Leyla Cavanagh turns on her best mate in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Leyla Cavanagh's secret life is starting to cause real problems but she just can't see it.
To escape the stress of all she's been through with GP husband Liam – whose teenage daughter Leanna was murdered last year – she's turned to drugs.
But a wild night out here and there, with workmate Suzy, has got Leyla hooked on coke and now she just can't get enough of getting high.
Things got more complicated for Leyla when Suzy started seeing Vanessa and became involved in life in Emmerdale. But Leyla soon got over her fears that Suzy would let her secret slip and found herself loving the fact she now had drugs on tap.
But after a few sneaky sessions, Suzy decided to park the wild nights and focus on Vanessa.
With Suzy refusing to supply Leyla with any more coke, the doctor's wife is beginning to feel really antsy and strung out.
At work, Leyla's in a terrible mood and flips out at Priya when she finds out she's upset some clients.
After lashing out at her stunned best mate, Leyla and rushes off to sort it, leaving Priya to deal with a journalist who's doing a piece on their wedding planning business, Take A Vow.
In the Hide with Suzy, Leyla's feeling utterly desperate for a fix. And when Suzy nips off, Leyla can't stop herself rifling through her friend's handbag, hoping to find some coke…
To her horror, she's caught red-handed by Suzy who's utterly disgusted.
Going over the drug thing again, concerned Suzy has words with deluded Leyla who doesn't realise she's become addicted.
In a spin, Leyla whirls back to Take A Vow only to find Priya upset and alone.
It turns out that the journalist wanted to take photos to go with the piece, which triggered self-conscious Priya's fears about her burn scars.
Tearful Priya needs a hug but Leyla just tears strips off her for mucking up their chance to get some great free PR.
It's really out of character for Leyla who's usually her friend's biggest supporter.
Will Leyla wake up to herself and get help?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
