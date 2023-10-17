Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy Hope's pregnancy shock EXPOSED!
Airs Thursday 26th October 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cathy Hope pregnancy plan is exposed in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Teenager Cathy Hope is prepared to do almost anything to 'cure' her PMDD.
The disorder, which takes over her emotions once a month and causes her to rage and lash out, is ruining her life and the doctors have told her she's got to learn how to live with it.
Furious that she can't have surgery to try to address the issue, Cathy's done her own research and, having failed to sign herself up for a hysterectomy, has discovered that pregnancy can alleviate the symptoms.
As her best friend, April is in the know about Cathy's idea and is dead against it.
But April's protestations have fallen on deaf ears. Cathy doesn't care that she'll have a baby at the end of it nor does she care what it will mean for Samson who she intends to seduce.
Unable to stand back and watch it play out, April warns Samson what's going on. Her cousin is utterly horrified and hurt that Cathy could do such a thing to him.
When Cathy finds out she's furious with April for betraying her trust. At the B&B, the friends start having a major row and are found by Bob.
Is Cathy's dad about to find out about her baby plan, too?
Elsewhere, Ryan supports Gail as she prepares to for the bone marrow operation which could save Oscar's life. And Rhona lends a listening ear…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!