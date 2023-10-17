Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy Hope's pregnancy shock EXPOSED!

At the B&B, Bob finds April Dingle and Cathy Hope having a huge row

Emmerdale's Cathy Hope pregnancy plan is exposed in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Teenager Cathy Hope is prepared to do almost anything to 'cure' her PMDD.

The disorder, which takes over her emotions once a month and causes her to rage and lash out, is ruining her life and the doctors have told her she's got to learn how to live with it.

Cathy's been diagnosed with PMDD which takes over her emotions every month causing terrible outbursts and moodswings. (Image credit: ITV)

Furious that she can't have surgery to try to address the issue, Cathy's done her own research and, having failed to sign herself up for a hysterectomy, has discovered that pregnancy can alleviate the symptoms.

As her best friend, April is in the know about Cathy's idea and is dead against it.

But April's protestations have fallen on deaf ears. Cathy doesn't care that she'll have a baby at the end of it nor does she care what it will mean for Samson who she intends to seduce.

Unable to stand back and watch it play out, April warns Samson what's going on. Her cousin is utterly horrified and hurt that Cathy could do such a thing to him.

Cathy has read that pregnancy can alleviate the symptoms of PMDD… (Image credit: ITV)

… and has decided she's going to use Samson to get her pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

Cathy fumes when she learns April has told Samson about her plan for him to get her pregnant, and has a go at her friend. (Image credit: ITV)

When Cathy finds out she's furious with April for betraying her trust. At the B&B, the friends start having a major row and are found by Bob.

Is Cathy's dad about to find out about her baby plan, too?

Elsewhere, Ryan supports Gail as she prepares to for the bone marrow operation which could save Oscar's life. And Rhona lends a listening ear…

Gail is nervous as she prepares to go under the knife so she can donate her bone marrow to Oscar, the son she gave up for adoption at birth. (Image credit: ITV)

