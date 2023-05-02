Emmerdale fans predict HUGE twist for Cathy as she leaves the village

Emmerdale fans think that there's a major twist in store for Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) as she bid an emotional farewell to the village in last night's episode (Monday, May 1).

Young Cathy has been suffering with extreme mood swings and heavy painful periods after being diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

Struggling to cope with the symptoms, the teen spiralled out of control and has had violent outbursts.

She was then dealt a painful blow when her headteacher suggested that she defer a year as she wouldn't be able to get access arrangements for her GCSE exams without a formal diagnosis.

Cathy's self-destructive behaviour then made a comeback when she attempted to drown her sorrows with friend Marshall (Max Fletcher) after stealing some bottles of vodka from the village B&B. But soon, the binge drinking proved too much for Cathy and she started feeling sick.

With everything getting too much for poor Cathy, concerned dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) tried his best to support her, but she lashed out and accidentally cut his face, before the troubled teen ran away from home after the ordeal.

During last night's Emmerdale episode, Bob and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) were happy to hear that Cathy's brother Scott Windsor would let her come up to the Lake District early.

At the café, Cathy gathered her friends and brother Heath (Sebastian Dowling) together to tell them the news that she was moving to the Lakes to live with Scott, where they all promised to keep in touch.

However, Bob was torn about her decision and had doubts that he had been a good dad throughout her struggles.

"To me, you're being the best dad you possibly can. You're giving me what I need. You're letting me go," Cathy told him.

After a tearful farewell with her loved ones, Bob drove Cathy to her new home in emotional scenes.

However, fans think that Cathy will return with a big twist — a new face! Emmerdale viewers hinted that she will be recasted when she comes back to the Dales...

