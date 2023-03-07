Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy Hope is OUT OF CONTROL…
Airs Friday 17th March at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cathy Hope puts herself in danger in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).
Cathy Hope has been struggling for some time.
When her hormones kicked in and her periods started, the young teen started really changing and hasn't been coping.
Her dad Bob has been struggling with parenting his troubled daughter and is about to discover the problem is way bigger than he realised.
It all starts when the teenagers get ready to head off to a gig they're really excited about.
But Cathy's seething that Wendy has been enlisted as their chaperone and has no intention of being 'babysat'.
Determined to do her own thing, Cathy shows everyone she won't be controlled...
Her wreckless behaviour shocks her friends. And when she puts her own life in danger with her exploits, her worried dad Bob accepts Cathy needs proper help.
Across the village, Paddy Dingle struggles with his demons, and Alex makes a concerted effort to get to know Charles.
Will the village vicar change his mind about his daughter's new ex-con boyfriend?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
