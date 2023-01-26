Emmerdale fans predict devastating twist for Paddy

Emmerdale fans think that Paddy Kirk is on the brink of a devastating breakdown.

Emmerdale fans think that there's a devastating twist on the horizon for Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) as he and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) had another row during last night's episode (Wednesday, January 25).

A heartbroken Paddy has been struggling to cope following Chas's affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) and he's recently struck up a close friendship with Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) to try and get through the betrayal.

However, Emmerdale fans have become increasingly concerned over Paddy's mental wellbeing as he was on the receiving end of Chas's insults when his play date with daughter Eve turned messy.

During last night's episode, an excited Paddy went on an "exclusive play date" with Eve and constructed a story tent complete with snacks to keep her entertained.

Paddy's play date took a messy turn. (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy was eager to get his estranged wife to go out with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and leave them alone, but Chas couldn't help but notice all the sweet treats he had left out for Eve.

Noticing her concern, Paddy told her that it was "brain food", before Chas said to him: "Yeah, yeah, I'm not judging. It's just...Well, you know what she gets like."

"Yeah, I know what she gets like," an annoyed Paddy responded sternly.

Eve was keen for Chas to join them, but Paddy quickly ushered her out of the room as she said goodbye to her daughter.

Later on, Paddy looked defeated as he sat on the floor covered in makeup and wearing a blonde wig with colourful lights tied around his body.

Meanwhile, a hyper Eve was busy singing as she circled around the messy room while Paddy covered his ears at the racket.

Chas arrived back home and she was stunned to see the room in chaos as well as Paddy wearing one of her mum's wigs. A furious Chas then lashed out at Paddy for letting Eve cause such a mess.

Paddy reassured her that he had it under control, but Chas lost her temper and exploded at her estranged husband.

"Well, you clearly haven't got it, have you, Paddy? You've clearly very much lost control of the situation," she quipped.

After Paddy tried to make a joke out of the situation, Chas shouted: "You are supposed to be the parent! Fun is great, but she needs boundaries and clearly, so do you!"

Chas Dingle kicked off at Paddy. (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy encouraged her to go out for lunch while he cleaned up the mess, but she refused and ordered him to leave.

The argument has made fans worried that Paddy is at his breaking point and predict that he'll soon have a breakdown due to his deteriorating mental health...

Paddy is gonna snap. Breakdown 😕 #emmerdaleJanuary 25, 2023 See more

Paddy is going for a meltdown in 3.....2.....1 #EmmerdaleJanuary 25, 2023 See more

Paddy is having mental health problems #emmerdaleJanuary 25, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.