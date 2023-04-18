Emmerdale spoilers: Can Laurel Thomas save Marshall from his SELF-DESTRUCTIVE behaviour?

Laurel Thomas (played by Charlotte Bellamy) remains worried about Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Laurel has taken the troubled teenager into her home, to help him escape from his religious, homophobic dad, Colin.



But Marshall is struggling to come to terms with his sexuality and is now on a path to self-destruction.



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Marshall sneaks off with another troubled teen, Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling), armed with some bottles of vodka stolen from the village B&B.



At the Cricket Pavillion, Marshall and Cathy have a heart-to-heart about the current troubles they are going through.



They both start drinking the vodka in an attempt to numb their pain.



But the binge drinking proves too much for Cathy, who starts to feel sick!



However, Marshall has no intention of stopping...

Bob and Brenda discover Cathy has been boozing with Marshall on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and his ex-wife, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), become worried when they realise his daughter, Cathy, has gone missing.



It's not been a good time for Cathy, who has been struggling with her mental health recently.



Bob and Brenda team-up with Laurel and her partner, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), to go in search of the missing teenagers.



Bob and Brenda are alarmed when they find Cathy in a terrible state...



Laurel attempts to get through to Marshall again about his behaviour, and convinces the lad to hand over the vodka.



But back at home, nobody is aware that Marshall has smuggled a second bottle of vodka into his bedroom.



He seems intent on drinking his sorrows and pain away...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub