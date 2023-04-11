Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas spots something WORRYING about Marshall
Airs Friday 21st April 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale mother Laurel Thomas acts on instinct in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Laurel Thomas may have taken Marshall out of his troubled situation at home but she's convinced the teenager is bottling things up. Could he be hiding something? And if so, what is it?
Marshall's now living with Laurel, Jai, Arthur, Dottie and Archie rather than his homophobic abusive dad Colin who disowned him.
Are the mum's instincts right? Will Marshall open up to Laurel?
Elsewhere Wendy offers Brenda some advice and as the sneaky father and son duo meet up, Nicky makes Caleb a promise.
And will it be celebrations or commiserations for Charity? Did Mack marry her? Has Chloe had the baby? All will be revealed…
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!