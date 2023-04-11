Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas spots something WORRYING about Marshall

Laurel is concerned for Marshall who's living with her rather than his homophobic dad.

Emmerdale mother Laurel Thomas acts on instinct in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Laurel Thomas may have taken Marshall out of his troubled situation at home but she's convinced the teenager is bottling things up. Could he be hiding something? And if so, what is it?

Marshall's now living with Laurel, Jai, Arthur, Dottie and Archie rather than his homophobic abusive dad Colin who disowned him.

Are the mum's instincts right? Will Marshall open up to Laurel?

Elsewhere Wendy offers Brenda some advice and as the sneaky father and son duo meet up, Nicky makes Caleb a promise.

And will it be celebrations or commiserations for Charity? Did Mack marry her? Has Chloe had the baby? All will be revealed…

