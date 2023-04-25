Emmerdale spoilers: SHOCK EXIT! Cathy Hope LEAVES the village
Airs Monday 1st May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cathy Hope is moving on in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Adolescence has taken its toll on Cathy Hope who's suffering from severe mood swings, heavy periods and a hormonal disorder.
Cathy's felt totally out of control and has been in some hairy situations lately.
But Cathy's taking positive action and has decided to move away from the village to go and live with her brother Scott in the Lake District.
It's a tough call for Bob who's torn and finding it hard to let go of his daughter. But when Cathy assures him the move is a good thing, Bob's reassured.
After Brenda, Heath and co bid Cathy a tearful farewell, Bob drives his girl to her new home.
There's a new start for Arthur and Marshall too who finally decide to take the plunge and go on a first date.
Elsewhere, Mary's relieved when Rhona gives her mum her blessing to go to Ecuador with her girlfriend Faye who helps out in a women's refuge over there.
As Faye's charity auction gets underway, Suzy starts to get suss when Mary's girlfriend gets iffy about a bank transfer.
Sensing a red flag, Suzy takes it up with Mary who's affronted by Suzy's suspicion and decides to prove her commitment to her girlfriend's cause by donating a huge sum to her fundraiser.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!