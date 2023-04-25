Emmerdale spoilers: SHOCK EXIT! Cathy Hope LEAVES the village

Cathy Hope says goodbye to her friends and family…

Emmerdale's Cathy Hope is moving on in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Adolescence has taken its toll on Cathy Hope who's suffering from severe mood swings, heavy periods and a hormonal disorder.

Cathy's felt totally out of control and has been in some hairy situations lately.

But Cathy's taking positive action and has decided to move away from the village to go and live with her brother Scott in the Lake District.

It's a tough call for Bob who's torn and finding it hard to let go of his daughter. But when Cathy assures him the move is a good thing, Bob's reassured.

After Brenda, Heath and co bid Cathy a tearful farewell, Bob drives his girl to her new home.

Bob drives daughter Cathy to her new start in the Lake District where she's going to move in with her older brother Scott. (Image credit: ITV)

There's a new start for Arthur and Marshall too who finally decide to take the plunge and go on a first date.

Marshall and Arthur bite the bullet and decide to go on a proper first date! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mary's relieved when Rhona gives her mum her blessing to go to Ecuador with her girlfriend Faye who helps out in a women's refuge over there.

As Faye's charity auction gets underway, Suzy starts to get suss when Mary's girlfriend gets iffy about a bank transfer.

Suzy starts to get suspicious about Faye and her fundraiser… (Image credit: ITV)

… but Mary is furious when Suzy shares her theory that Faye might not be legit. (Image credit: ITV)

Sensing a red flag, Suzy takes it up with Mary who's affronted by Suzy's suspicion and decides to prove her commitment to her girlfriend's cause by donating a huge sum to her fundraiser.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.