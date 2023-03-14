Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy Hope has a devastating diagnosis

Cathy Hope is heartbroken after her devastating diagnosis.

Emmerdale's Cathy Hope receives a life-changing diagnosis in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).

Cathy Hope has been struggling since her hormones and periods began, causing her to have extreme mood swings and spiralling emotions.

The young teen hasn't been able to cope and now her dad Bob is falling apart with worry after Cathy suffered a manic episode and was taken to hospital.

Bernice Blackstock and Wendy Posner do their best to support Bob through his daughter's troubles, but there's a breakthrough when Manpreet Sharma and Wendy manage to diagnose the cause of Cathy's symptoms. However, the implications leave her concerned.

Later, doctor Manpreet tells Bob that Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder might be the cause of Cathy's suffering.

Manpreet Sharma and Wendy Posner think that Cathy could have Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder. (Image credit: ITV)

Concerned Bob Hope is told the news about his daughter's diagnosis. (Image credit: ITV)

Unbeknownst to them, Cathy is eavesdropping and is devastated to hear that it could impact her for decades.

Bob decides not to tell Cathy about the diagnosis until it can be confirmed, but Cathy walks in and announces that she's heard everything. As Bob reassures her that they'll get through it, a heartbroken Cathy isn't ready to hear his words and disappears.

When Bob finally finds Cathy, he does his best to comfort her and vows to support his daughter through her struggles.

Cathy overhears their conversation and vanishes. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Marlon Dingle scraps his birthday celebrations following his fight with best friend Paddy Kirk.

Meanwhile, Mary Goskirk is over the moon that daughter Rhona still wants to meet her new love interest, despite the party being cancelled.

Rhona Goskirk meets Faye, the new woman in her mum Mary's life. (Image credit: ITV)

As Mary enjoys her date with Faye at the pub, Mandy Dingle encourages Paddy to make up with Marlon.

Paddy then pays a visit to Marlon and apologises as the pair express their gratitude for each other. In a heartfelt moment, Paddy hugs Marlon as if he'll never let him go, giving Marlon the best birthday gift — Paddy's friendship.

Meanwhile, Charles Anderson continues to feel guilty over his treatment of Naomi's new ex-con boyfriend Alex.

However, Alex's interest is piqued when he listens in on Manpreet's phone call about the surgery's drug delivery, which causes him to make a secret call himself. What is Alex up to?

Alex's ears prick up when he overhears Manpreet's phone call. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm