Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle and Caleb KISS!

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle and Caleb Milligan give in to temptation in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle gently evicts her brother Caleb from The Woolpack and he heads off to pack his bags. Meanwhile at home, Moira Dingle goes to great lengths to stop her husband Cain Dingle from seeking revenge for Caleb's destruction.

At Home Farm, Gabby Thomas is still reeling from heartbreak after her fiancé Nicky dumped her on their wedding day and confessed that he was gay. But after a frank pep-talk by Kim Tate, a struggling Gabby finds the energy to carry on.

Gabby Thomas is heartbroken after her scheming fiancé Nicky ditched her on their wedding day. (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, Bernice Blackstock and Laurel Thomas are shocked to see Gabby resuming work at the Hide. Although she still isn't over Nicky, her family rally around to support her.

On Main Street, Leyla Cavanagh rejects Caleb when he tries to apologise. While Caleb is the village's number one enemy right now, Charity is devastated to see her ex-husband Mackenzie Boyd and his baby's mother Chloe Harris getting close.

Both lonely and depressed, Charity offers Caleb a drink and the pair have a heart-to-heart over bottles of wine. Caught up in their drunken misery, Charity and Caleb find solace in each other and things take a passionate turn — but will they be able to stop before it's too late?

Caleb and Charity seek comfort in each other over some wine. (Image credit: ITV)

The next day, Chloe tries her best to hide her delight as Mack seems eager to embrace their situation.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sharma is delighted when Tom King moves into Holgate. But Tom's girlfriend Belle Dingle is irritated to have a third wheel in their newfound relationship.

Belle Dingle isn't overly excited about having Rishi Sharma as a third wheel in her relationship with Tom King. (Image credit: ITV)

