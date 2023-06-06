Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle and Caleb KISS!
Airs Tuesday 13th June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle and Caleb Milligan give in to temptation in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas Dingle gently evicts her brother Caleb from The Woolpack and he heads off to pack his bags. Meanwhile at home, Moira Dingle goes to great lengths to stop her husband Cain Dingle from seeking revenge for Caleb's destruction.
At Home Farm, Gabby Thomas is still reeling from heartbreak after her fiancé Nicky dumped her on their wedding day and confessed that he was gay. But after a frank pep-talk by Kim Tate, a struggling Gabby finds the energy to carry on.
Later on, Bernice Blackstock and Laurel Thomas are shocked to see Gabby resuming work at the Hide. Although she still isn't over Nicky, her family rally around to support her.
On Main Street, Leyla Cavanagh rejects Caleb when he tries to apologise. While Caleb is the village's number one enemy right now, Charity is devastated to see her ex-husband Mackenzie Boyd and his baby's mother Chloe Harris getting close.
Both lonely and depressed, Charity offers Caleb a drink and the pair have a heart-to-heart over bottles of wine. Caught up in their drunken misery, Charity and Caleb find solace in each other and things take a passionate turn — but will they be able to stop before it's too late?
The next day, Chloe tries her best to hide her delight as Mack seems eager to embrace their situation.
Meanwhile, Rishi Sharma is delighted when Tom King moves into Holgate. But Tom's girlfriend Belle Dingle is irritated to have a third wheel in their newfound relationship.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
