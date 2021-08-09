'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charity Dingle confronts Mackenzie Boyd

Charity Dingle (played by Emma Atkins) is not exactly happy that her son Ryan Stocks (James Moore) is in a house share with dodgy dealer Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) on Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Charity knows all about the kind of illegal dealings Mackenzie has been involved in, since she has often been in partner-in-crime!



However, after all that business involving the disappearance of the stolen smart watches, Charity is now worried that Mackenzie is getting Ryan involved in his life of crime.



Ryan doesn't mind a bit of ducking and diving, especially if there's a bit of money to be made.



After all, he is a Dingle!



Charity has a warning for Mackenzie on tonight's episode of Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

"I think there is a part of Ryan that will always get involved in some shady stuff- that’s the Dingle side coming out," says James Moore who plays Ryan. "But he’s also very moralistic and always prepared to set people straight. So it could go either way."

But he could be getting in over his head by falling under the influence of Mackenzie?



Charity is worried about what is going on.



So she stomps over to Tall Trees Cottage to confront Mackenzie about WHAT he is up to.



Charity warns Mackenzie to leave Ryan out of his illegal dealings.



"There is definitely that mischievous streak in Ryan that’s reminiscent of Charity," continues James. "As much as she wants to protect him, he is her son, and she knows what that entails and it’s worrying for her."



But is there already a whole lot more going on than Charity realises?

Charity is worried about her son Ryan becoming partners-in-crime with Mackenzie on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

(Image credit: ITV)

This week's Emmerdale cast includes:



April Windsor - AMELIA FLANAGAN



Marlon Dingle - MARK CHARNOCK



Chas Dingle - LUCY PARGETER



David Metcalfe - MATTHEW WOLFENDEN



Victoria Sugden - ISABEL HODGINS



Jacob Gallagher - JOE WARREN PLANT



Leyla Cavanagh - ROXY SHAHIDI



Liam Cavanagh - JONNY McPHERSON



Bob Hope - TONY AUDENSHAW



Wendy Posner - SUSAN COOKSON



Priya Sharma - FIONA WADE



Meena Jutla - PAIGE SANDHU



Russ - ROB JARVIS



Ben Tucker - SIMON LENNON



Sarah Sugden - KATIE HILL



Noah Tate - JACK DOWNHAM



Charity Dingle - EMMA ATKINS



Mackenzie Boyd - LAWRENCE ROBB









Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.