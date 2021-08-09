'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charity Dingle confronts Mackenzie Boyd
Airs Friday 20 August 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Charity Dingle (played by Emma Atkins) is not exactly happy that her son Ryan Stocks (James Moore) is in a house share with dodgy dealer Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) on Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Charity knows all about the kind of illegal dealings Mackenzie has been involved in, since she has often been in partner-in-crime!
However, after all that business involving the disappearance of the stolen smart watches, Charity is now worried that Mackenzie is getting Ryan involved in his life of crime.
Ryan doesn't mind a bit of ducking and diving, especially if there's a bit of money to be made.
After all, he is a Dingle!
"I think there is a part of Ryan that will always get involved in some shady stuff- that’s the Dingle side coming out," says James Moore who plays Ryan. "But he’s also very moralistic and always prepared to set people straight. So it could go either way."
But he could be getting in over his head by falling under the influence of Mackenzie?
Charity is worried about what is going on.
So she stomps over to Tall Trees Cottage to confront Mackenzie about WHAT he is up to.
Charity warns Mackenzie to leave Ryan out of his illegal dealings.
"There is definitely that mischievous streak in Ryan that’s reminiscent of Charity," continues James. "As much as she wants to protect him, he is her son, and she knows what that entails and it’s worrying for her."
But is there already a whole lot more going on than Charity realises?
This week's Emmerdale cast includes:
April Windsor - AMELIA FLANAGAN
Marlon Dingle - MARK CHARNOCK
Chas Dingle - LUCY PARGETER
David Metcalfe - MATTHEW WOLFENDEN
Victoria Sugden - ISABEL HODGINS
Jacob Gallagher - JOE WARREN PLANT
Leyla Cavanagh - ROXY SHAHIDI
Liam Cavanagh - JONNY McPHERSON
Bob Hope - TONY AUDENSHAW
Wendy Posner - SUSAN COOKSON
Priya Sharma - FIONA WADE
Meena Jutla - PAIGE SANDHU
Russ - ROB JARVIS
Ben Tucker - SIMON LENNON
Sarah Sugden - KATIE HILL
Noah Tate - JACK DOWNHAM
Charity Dingle - EMMA ATKINS
Mackenzie Boyd - LAWRENCE ROBB
