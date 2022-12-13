Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle gets arrested! But what has she done?

By Sarah Waterfall
published

Airs Monday 19th December 2022 at 7:30 pm on ITV.

Charity Dingle
Charity Dingle causes a scene at Esther Spencer's christening (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle has a huge fight in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

The village church plays host to Amelia Spencer's baby's christening. 

It's a huge day for the teen mum and her proud boyfriend and stand-in dad Noah Dingle. The baby's dad, Samson Dingle, is nowhere to be seen.

Amelia Spencer

Amelia Spencer is proud to have boyfriend Noah Dingle by her side as Charles christens her daughter Esther. (Image credit: ITV)

Not wanting any problems for Amelia's sake, Noah warns his mum Charity Dingle to keep in line. But Charity just can't help herself when a row between her and Amy ramps up.

Charity Dingle

Charity Dingle fails to keep her anger in check when she clocks Amy Wyatt at Esther's christening. (Image credit: ITV)

As village vicar Charles tries to conduct the service, Charity and Amy just can't keep a lid on it. Before long the whole thing is a disaster and as the drama rumbles on things turn physical!

Amelia Spencer

Amelia's christening is ruined when Charity and Amy fail to keep their argument to themselves. (Image credit: ITV)

Noah Dingle

Noah Dingle is furious when his gobby mum Charity derails the christening.  (Image credit: ITV)

After Charity lamps Amy, she is arrested by PC Swirling!

Charity Dingle

Charity Dingle and Amy Wyatt have a row which turns physical! (Image credit: ITV)

PC Swirling

PC Swirling arrests Charity Dingle! (Image credit: ITV)

Marcus makes his excuses when Ethan tells him Greg is coming round for lunch. Will he live to regret changing his mind and joining in?

Marcus

Marcus joins in when Ethan invites Greg for lunch.  (Image credit: ITV)

David's pushed to make a big decision as his money worries escalate.

David Metcalfe

Struggling shopkeeper David makes a big decision. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub

