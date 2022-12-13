Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle gets arrested! But what has she done?
Airs Monday 19th December 2022 at 7:30 pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle has a huge fight in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
The village church plays host to Amelia Spencer's baby's christening.
It's a huge day for the teen mum and her proud boyfriend and stand-in dad Noah Dingle. The baby's dad, Samson Dingle, is nowhere to be seen.
Not wanting any problems for Amelia's sake, Noah warns his mum Charity Dingle to keep in line. But Charity just can't help herself when a row between her and Amy ramps up.
As village vicar Charles tries to conduct the service, Charity and Amy just can't keep a lid on it. Before long the whole thing is a disaster and as the drama rumbles on things turn physical!
After Charity lamps Amy, she is arrested by PC Swirling!
Marcus makes his excuses when Ethan tells him Greg is coming round for lunch. Will he live to regret changing his mind and joining in?
David's pushed to make a big decision as his money worries escalate.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
