Emmerdale spoilers: First Kiss! Noah Dingle vows to be there for pregnant Amelia
Airs Wednesday 21st September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.
Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer hears the words she's wanted to hear from Noah Dingle in Wednesday's episode (7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Amelia Spencer has had a crush on Noah Dingle for ages. And they're about to become a full-blown proper thing.
Though the teenager is pregnant with Samson Dingle's child, Noah's started to fall for her.
Amelia's dad Dan has tried and tried to keep his daughter from starting up with the Dingle who's fresh out of juvenile jail but it seems his efforts have ended up pushing them together.
As they heal their recent rift, they seal it with a kiss and Noah vows to be everything she and the baby need.
Dan explodes when he clocks the embrace but is left regretting his outburst which only serves to do more damage to his already tattered relationship with daughter Amelia.
Elsewhere, Liam's concern grows, and the problems continue at Home Farm.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
