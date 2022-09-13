Emmerdale spoilers: First Kiss! Noah Dingle vows to be there for pregnant Amelia

Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer hears the words she's wanted to hear from Noah Dingle in Wednesday's episode (7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amelia Spencer has had a crush on Noah Dingle for ages. And they're about to become a full-blown proper thing.

Noah vows to be everything that Amelia and her baby need! (Image credit: ITV)

Though the teenager is pregnant with Samson Dingle's child, Noah's started to fall for her.

Amelia is pregnant with Samson Dingle's baby. (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia's dad Dan has tried and tried to keep his daughter from starting up with the Dingle who's fresh out of juvenile jail but it seems his efforts have ended up pushing them together.

As they heal their recent rift, they seal it with a kiss and Noah vows to be everything she and the baby need.

Dan explodes when he clocks the embrace but is left regretting his outburst which only serves to do more damage to his already tattered relationship with daughter Amelia.

Dan explodes at the news that his pregnant teenage daughter Amelia is going out with Noah Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Liam's concern grows, and the problems continue at Home Farm.

