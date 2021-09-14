'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charity Dingle is left for dead!
Airs Tuesday 21 September 2021 at 7.00pm.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is rushed to hospital in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings)!
Unaware that someone has deliberately snipped their power cables, Chas and Marlon are forced to close the pub when the electricity suddenly cuts out.
When the owners head out, leaving the shut pub empty, an intruder sneaks in, crowbars open the till and pockets the contents!
But Charity gets caught in the crossfire when she catches them at it and soon finds herself in a life or death situation.
But the hooded thug tries to leave, Charity is knocked down and left unconscious in a pool of blood... will she be okay?
As the scary saga unfolds, Chas can't believe what's going on when Charity's taken away in an ambulance.
At the hospital, Paddy joins Chas who is in bits as she tells her husband Charity has a bleed on the brain and might not survive…
Having agonised over Kim's offer, Paddy has decided to go ahead with her dodgy deal which could sink his career. The vet tells Kim he'll dope her horse in exchange for money which he hopes he can use to stop Al from investing in the failing Woolpack.
Paddy feels sick as he dopes the Tate's racehorse, and is on pins as the race plays out knowing his problems will get worse if the nag doesn't win.
Fortunately, the horse romps home to victory and Kim's a happy woman. But she wants Paddy to repeat the arrangement… will the vet walk away or is he about to sign a deal with the devil?
Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.