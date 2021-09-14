'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charity Dingle is left for dead!

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is rushed to hospital in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings)!

Unaware that someone has deliberately snipped their power cables, Chas and Marlon are forced to close the pub when the electricity suddenly cuts out.

When the owners head out, leaving the shut pub empty, an intruder sneaks in, crowbars open the till and pockets the contents!

But Charity gets caught in the crossfire when she catches them at it and soon finds herself in a life or death situation.

Charity hears an intruder in the pub. (Image credit: ITV)

The intruder tries to flee and Charity is knocked down. (Image credit: ITV)

But the hooded thug tries to leave, Charity is knocked down and left unconscious in a pool of blood... will she be okay?

Out cold: Charity lies in a pool of her own blood. (Image credit: ITV)

As the scary saga unfolds, Chas can't believe what's going on when Charity's taken away in an ambulance.

At the hospital, Paddy joins Chas who is in bits as she tells her husband Charity has a bleed on the brain and might not survive…

At the hospital Chas learns Charity has a bleed on the brain and may not survive. (Image credit: ITV)

Having agonised over Kim's offer, Paddy has decided to go ahead with her dodgy deal which could sink his career. The vet tells Kim he'll dope her horse in exchange for money which he hopes he can use to stop Al from investing in the failing Woolpack.

Paddy feels sick as he dopes the Tate's racehorse, and is on pins as the race plays out knowing his problems will get worse if the nag doesn't win.

Paddy agrees to dope Kim Tate's horse. (Image credit: ITV)

Fortunately, the horse romps home to victory and Kim's a happy woman. But she wants Paddy to repeat the arrangement… will the vet walk away or is he about to sign a deal with the devil?

Kim offers Paddy a repeat arrangement but will the vet agree to it? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.