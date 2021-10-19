'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charity Dingle is up to NO GOOD!

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle can't resist the thrill in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle's not one for the regular 9 to 5. She prefers making her cash on the fly and loves nothing more than the thrill of pulling off a scam!

Having met her match in Mack, the couple is gearing up to make some money and has got their eye on Chloe's family who are clearly loaded!

But just how are Emmerdale's Bonnie and Clyde planning to access Chloe's clan's wealth?

As the pair brew up their scam in the Hide, will anyone overhear them colluding?

Mack has met his match in Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm how will Gabby's baby drama and exit strategy play out? She was just about to make her exit from Kim's clutches and flee the village for a new start with gran Diane and mum Bernice, she went into labour all alone.

But did Diane manage to rescue her grandaughter before Kim could work out what was going on? And more to the point, has the baby arrived safely?

Meanwhile, on the other side of the village, has Leyla's confrontation hit the right note after telling Liam that she knew all about the secret double life that he has been leading since Leanna's death?

Viewers will know that Liam has been visiting the old house he used to share with his late wife and daughter... but now that the secret is out, has grieving Liam finally turned a corner?

Also, a deal is struck... what who has been making promises and what does it concern?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.