Emmerdale spoilers: Is Chas Dingle hiding a shocking secret?
Airs Tuesday 25th March 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle is accused in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Ella Forster insisting that she didn't spike Chas, with the drugs that caused her to collapse, she's refusing to leave the village and is determined to prove her innocence.
Her stance leaves Chas fuming.
Having told Ella she will drop the issue with the police, on the proviso she packs her bags, the landlady is at a loss.
But there's worse to come for Chas when Ella insists the pub landlady is addicted to painkillers and must have taken too many before she passed out.
When bitter Ella takes her tale to Liam, her ex, he's compelled to check it out. But Chas catches her GP fiancé rummaging around in her cupboards and is furious.
Chas takes it up with Ella, who sticks to her guns.
But Ella's left smarting when Manpreet shows her support for Liam, telling her she wants her to move out of the house they share.
Hurt by her lack of loyalty, Ella hits the doc where it hurts, announcing to everyone in earshot that Manpreet's been posting racing pics of herself online.
Jai continues to snoop around, convinced the Miligans are hiding something about Anthony.
Approaching his ex, Laurel, Jai doesn't listen when she tries to warn him off. (Laurel, of course, is trying to cover up her own hand in Anthony's 'disappearance'.)
Noticing that Steph jumps at the mere mention of her grandad, Jai is trying to question her when Caleb bustles in and shuts him down.
Will the suspicious Sharma swallow his story?
Emmerdale is on Tues - Fri this week, from 7.00pm/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
