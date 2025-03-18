Emmerdale spoilers: things take a worrying turn for April
Airs Friday 28th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Marlon can't catch a break in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
A party at Mulberry goes south for April Windsor.
Since she ran away from home, lived on the streets and experienced the horror of a stillbirth, the teenager, understandably, has gone through a radical change.
She can't seem to fit back into her old life and her parents Marlon and stepmum Rhona just don't know what to do.
A new level of worry opens up when April goes to a party at Arthur's.
Feeling set apart from her peers, things soon take a turn for April…
Already running short on ideas, can Marlon and Rhona help her?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
