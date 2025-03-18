Emmerdale spoilers: things take a worrying turn for April

Marlon and Rhona are out of their depth with April following her ordeal on the streets

Emmerdale's Marlon can't catch a break in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

A party at Mulberry goes south for April Windsor.

Since she ran away from home, lived on the streets and experienced the horror of a stillbirth, the teenager, understandably, has gone through a radical change.

She can't seem to fit back into her old life and her parents Marlon and stepmum Rhona just don't know what to do.

A new level of worry opens up when April goes to a party at Arthur's.

April's at a party at Arthur's (Image credit: ITV)

Feeling set apart from her peers, things soon take a turn for April…

But the teenager feels set apart from her peers following her ordeal on the streets (Image credit: ITV)

Already running short on ideas, can Marlon and Rhona help her?

