Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle learns SHOCK NEWS about her son Noah…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 26th July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle learns her jailbird son is coming home in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Charity Dingle's only seen her son Noah once since he was jailed for harassing Chloe Harris.
Her lad is furious for turning him in to the police and has cut her off entirely.
So when Charity hears Amelia has been visiting Noah in prison she has questions galore.
Expecting titbits of information, Charity reels as Amelia reveals Noah's about to be released and is heading home to the village!
Will the mum and son heal their rift or is Noah still fuming with Charity?
At the Woolpack, Rishi's all ready for his date. And when he's left in the lurch, Sandra's all too ready to swoop in and make the lonely dad feel better… and get her mitts on his recent windfall.
It's all a setup, of course, but Rishi's none the wiser when he takes scheming Sandra back to his place.
Is the Sharma about to get fleeced?
At the Hide, Kim's got news for Lydia who reels to learn she's the Tate's new wedding planner as Leyla's been given the heave-ho.
Is Lydia up to the job?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
