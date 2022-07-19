Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle learns SHOCK NEWS about her son Noah…

Charity Dingle is stunned when Amelia tells her Noah is coming home from prison.

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle learns her jailbird son is coming home in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle's only seen her son Noah once since he was jailed for harassing Chloe Harris.

Her lad is furious for turning him in to the police and has cut her off entirely.

So when Charity hears Amelia has been visiting Noah in prison she has questions galore.

Expecting titbits of information, Charity reels as Amelia reveals Noah's about to be released and is heading home to the village!

Will the mum and son heal their rift or is Noah still fuming with Charity?

Charity has been guilt-ridden over her part in Noah's prison sentence but is her son ready to move on? (Image credit: ITV)

At the Woolpack, Rishi's all ready for his date. And when he's left in the lurch, Sandra's all too ready to swoop in and make the lonely dad feel better… and get her mitts on his recent windfall.

It's all a setup, of course, but Rishi's none the wiser when he takes scheming Sandra back to his place.

Is the Sharma about to get fleeced?

Skint schemer Sandra has engineered a plan to reel in Rishi – who's had a cash windfall – and he's fallen for it hook line and sinker… (Image credit: ITV)

At the Hide, Kim's got news for Lydia who reels to learn she's the Tate's new wedding planner as Leyla's been given the heave-ho.

Is Lydia up to the job?

Kim Tate tells Lydia she's sacked Leyla and wants her to be her wedding planner instead! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.