Emmerdale spoilers: Noah Dingle takes his SPYING GAME to a whole new level

Obsessive Noah Dingle has got a drone and he's not afraid to use it…

Emmerdale's Noah Dingle is out of control in Tuesday's episode

Secretly tracking Chloe's movements via an app isn't enough for Noah.

The obsessed Dingle teenager just can't get enough. He's now got hold of a drone and he's going to use it to keep an even closer track on Chloe.

Noah is tracking Chloe and has now bought a drone to use to spy on her… (Image credit: ITV)

While Chloe has started to look on her ex as an okay mate, Noah is using his 'insider intel' to impress her and what's worse, he's about to start spying on her while she's in her bedroom…

Noah flies his drone outside Chloe's bedroom window… (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona's determined to have a better second day back at work and not let her worry about Marlon distract from the task in hand.

But things couldn't get any worse when the vet learns that her fiancé has been taken into hospital!

It turns out that Marlon's cough got really bad when Bear took him up to the allotments.

Luckily village doc Liam was on hand and it was he who took the poorly dad to get properly checked out. Rhona's furious with her mum Mary for allowing Bear to take Marlon outside.

Rhona blames Mary when Marlon ends up in hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

Up at the hospital, Rhona's alarm is written all over her face when she clocks Marlon who's got a breathing mask strapped on. Her fiancé's developed aspiration pneumonia.

Is Marlon going to be able to come home?

Marlon's cough has turned into aspiration pneumonia. Is he going to be able to come home? (Image credit: ITV)

Chas tries to help her mum Faith make amends with Cain.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.