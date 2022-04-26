Emmerdale spoilers: Noah Dingle takes his SPYING GAME to a whole new level
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 3 May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Noah Dingle is out of control in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Secretly tracking Chloe's movements via an app isn't enough for Noah.
The obsessed Dingle teenager just can't get enough. He's now got hold of a drone and he's going to use it to keep an even closer track on Chloe.
While Chloe has started to look on her ex as an okay mate, Noah is using his 'insider intel' to impress her and what's worse, he's about to start spying on her while she's in her bedroom…
Rhona's determined to have a better second day back at work and not let her worry about Marlon distract from the task in hand.
But things couldn't get any worse when the vet learns that her fiancé has been taken into hospital!
It turns out that Marlon's cough got really bad when Bear took him up to the allotments.
Luckily village doc Liam was on hand and it was he who took the poorly dad to get properly checked out. Rhona's furious with her mum Mary for allowing Bear to take Marlon outside.
Up at the hospital, Rhona's alarm is written all over her face when she clocks Marlon who's got a breathing mask strapped on. Her fiancé's developed aspiration pneumonia.
Is Marlon going to be able to come home?
Chas tries to help her mum Faith make amends with Cain.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
