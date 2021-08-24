'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charity Dingle wants answers

Suspicious Charity wants to know what Ryan's up to.

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle isn't about to let her son sink in Thursday's episode (ITV, 6.45pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Ryan came back into Charity's life back in 2018 she was delighted. Her long-lost son – the product of an horrific ordeal – had been raised in a loving, honest environment, a world away from Dingles' shenanigans.

Charity's so proud of her decent lad Ryan – who's finally recently moved into the village – and has crowed about him having standards, ambitions and goals.

However, Charity doesn't realise is that Ryan is actually wrapped up in dodgy dealing just like his mum and many of the Dingles. He's also in cahoots with Mack who's actually meant to be in business with Charity.

With Charity having more game than most, she can spot a shady situ a mile off. When she catches Ryan and Matty trying to have a hushed chat, alarm bells ring.

With Matty having discovered Ryan's stash of counterfeit aftershave that he had been hiding in the barn, it wasn't long before he was confronting his friend about his shady dealings.

But what are the lads talking about? Is Matty asking Ryan to shift his stolen goods? Or is he trying to get in on the deal?

And more to the point, will the shifty lads tell Charity what they're cooking up between them?

Elsewhere, Ethan reels as Eddy tells him he's HIV positive. But what does this now mean for Ethan?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, and is on at 6.45pm this Thursday (see our TV Guide for full listings).