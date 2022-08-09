Emmerdale spoilers: Charles Anderson ATTACKED by Naomi?

Emmerdale 's Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is found unconscious after arguing with his daughter Naomi (Karen Peter) in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Charles certainly has changed his tune where his daughter Naomi is concerned.

Last year he didn’t know she existed until his ex-wife Esme called to say that she had given birth to Naomi after they went their separate ways and later gave her up for adoption.

Although Esme had reunited with Naomi years later, Charles decided he didn’t want to meet the daughter he never knew he had.

But in June, when Esme called to say that Naomi had gone missing, the worried vicar decided to track her down. Things didn’t go well though…

Charles didn't know Ethan has been in touch with Naomi. (Image credit: ITV)

When Charles told Naomi that he wanted to get to know her and be part of her life, she replied by saying that she didn’t want anything to do with him and she was last seen leaving the village on a bus…

Although Charles hasn’t heard from Naomi since then, his son Ethan (Emile John) has been in touch with her.

Charles had no idea that Ethan had reached out to Naomi until last week when his son’s boyfriend Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) accidentally revealed that the siblings were meeting up…

Marcus Dean accidentally let slip about Ethan and Naomi. (Image credit: ITV)

When Ethan meets Naomi, he pleads with her to give their dad a second chance.

But she’s got a lot of issues with Charles…

After Ethan was born, Esme had post-natal depression and Charles had an affair which ultimately led to their break-up. She blames Charles for being adopted and missing out on being brought up by her biological parents and having a brother.

But despite the issues she has with her dad, Naomi agrees to talk to him and Charles is pleased to get the chance to sort things out with her.

Naomi agrees to talk to Charles but it doesn't go well… (Image credit: ITV)

The father and daughter meet in the village church but it’s not long before things get heated.

By chance, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is passing by and after hearing raised voices coming from the church she witnesses an angry and upset Naomi rush out…

And when Manpreet goes inside to investigate, she’s horrified to find her partner lying unconscious on the floor.

Harriet arrives on the scene when Manpreet finds an unconscious Charles. (Image credit: ITV)

Shortly afterwards, when Naomi sees an ambulance hurtling towards the church, she returns to the scene wanting to know if Charles is okay, but she gets short shrift from Manpreet, who shouts at her to go away…

When Ethan arrives on the scene, he’s not sure what to make of the situation when Naomi is arrested on suspicion of assault. And he’s further thrown when Manpreet compares Naomi to her twisted serial killer sister Meena!

But did Naomi really attack Charles? Or is there another explanation for his injuries?

In other news, estranged couple Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) decide to give their relationship another go and share the news with their kids.

Laurel and Jai have some news to share with their kids. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.