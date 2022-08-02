Emmerdale spoilers: Marcus Dean drops himself in it with Charles and Manpreet!

Emmerdale 's Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) accidentally reveals something he shouldn’t in Friday’s episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

In July, Emmerdale vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Methurin) tracked down Naomi Walters (Karine Peter), the daughter he never knew he had, but their first encounter was an awkward one…

Last year, Charles learned that as well as his son Ethan (Emile John) he had another child with his ex-wife Esme.

After Ethan was born, Charles cheated on Esme while she was suffering from post natal depression. When she learned that she was pregnant again, Esme chose to keep the pregnancy a secret from Charles as the relationship broke down and Naomi (Karene Peter) was born after the couple split up.

Charles spent years not knowing that Ethan had a sister… (Image credit: ITV)

Although Esme gave the baby up for adoption, the mother and daughter were reunited many years later. But when Charles discovered the truth, he decided that he didn’t want to meet her…

However, when Esme called with the news that Naomi had gone missing, Charles was racked with guilt about not meeting his daughter so he decided to go and look for her.

Eventually, Charles found Naomi working in a bar but things quickly went south when he found her arguing with the manager and stepped in to defend her, pushing over her boss in the process.

Charles floored Naomi's boss when they first met. (Image credit: ITV)

Naomi was confused about who Charles was until he let slip that he was her dad, which didn’t exactly leave her feeling elated.

In fact, she walked off while her angry boss called the police and Charles ended up in the local nick!

Naomi didn't react well to the bombshell news! (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Charles tried to reach out to his daughter, by leaving an emotional voicemail explaining how was eager to get to know her.

Naomi eventually turned up unannounced in the village, but she made it clear that she had no interest in getting to know her dad or her brother and had just come to get some compensation for the fact that she had lost her job because of Charles’ altercation with her boss.

After Charles transferred some cash to Naomi’s bank account, she went to leave the village but not before Ethan caught up with her and urged her to give their dad a chance.

Naomi, however, was adamant and took the first bus out of the village…

Since then, Charles has tried to hide his upset after discovering that Ethan has been in touch with Naomi and has been hoping that they can reach some sort of reconciliation at some point.

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, the Naomi topic pops up again when Ethan’s boyfriend Marcus is chatting on the phone…

(Image credit: ITV)

Unaware that Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is in earshot, Marcus accidentally reveals that Ethan is meeting up with Naomi.

(Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet interrupts Marcus to quiz him about what she's just heard…

(Image credit: ITV)



When Charles turns up, will Manpreet force Marcus to repeat what she heard?

And if she does, what will Charles do?

Maybe the longed-for reconciliation with his daughter could come sooner than he thought?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.