Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Liam declare their LOVE for each other!

Chas Dingle (played by Lucy Pargeter) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) have been trying to keep their SECRET relationship on the down-low on Emmerdale.



Village doctor Liam's other lady love, Ella Forster (Paula Lane), still has no idea WHAT has been going on between them.



Despite rekindling things with surgery receptionist Ella, Liam can't seem to stay away from Chas.



And it looks like she feels exactly the same way!



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, pub landlady Chas and Liam meet-up in the backroom at The Woolpack.



Chas is shocked when Liam declares that he is in LOVE with her!



Uh-oh...



Chas swore she wasn't going to be the "other woman" again, and wants to put the brakes on their relationship.



However, while the secret lovers are having a heated conversation, they are unaware that Ella has just entered the pub...



How long will it be before she works out WHAT is going on?

Will Ella catch Chas and Liam together on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is feeling frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation into her estranged husband, Tom King (James Chase).



But at least she has started to feel a bit safer now she is no longer living under the same roof as abusive Tom.



However, Tom is still out to play mind games with Belle since she reported him to the Police...



Belle is unaware when Tom sneaks into her home and STEALS one of her tops before leaving...



Just WHAT is Tom's twisted plan this time?

Belle is unaware that twisted Tom is lurking nearby on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX