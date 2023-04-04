Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle KISSES her ex Paddy!

Chas Dingle moves in for a kiss when her ex Paddy spends time at their family home.

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle has a moment with Paddy in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Chas Dingle learned her husband Paddy knew about her affair with Al Chapman she knew he would never forgive her.

Their happy family home fell apart in the wake of the discovery. Paddy went on to try to take his own life, is currently in therapy and living with Liam Cavanagh.

Feeling stronger and knowing is little daughter is missing having mummy and daddy living under the same roof, Paddy offers to pop back to his marital home to spend time as a family unit.

Chas heart melts as she watches Paddy with Eve.

For the first time since their messy split, the betrayed vet offers his ex a hug.

Much to their surprise, the embrace turns into an intense kiss…

Is it a mistake or a step towards a reunion?

At Home Farm, Will tries to convince Kim there's something 'off' about Caleb. But can he get through to his stubborn wife, and is she in too deep already?

Is Kim going to be kicking herself?

Caleb's certainly a busy boy. He's also spent the night with Leyla.

It's the first time recovering addict Leyla's got close to someone since her marriage to Liam fell apart. Is she ready for something like this?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.