Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle takes his first step on the road to recovery
Airs Monday 6th March 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle is back in the fold in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's a moment that may not have happened had Paddy's suicide bid gone the way he had hoped.
But the vet is still standing and his loved ones are thrilled to have him home.
But his dad Bear, best mate Marlon and ex-wife Chas are painfully aware that Paddy's recovery is going to take time.
With his loved ones on a knife's edge worrying about him like mad, Paddy has soothing news: he's arranged to talk to a therapist.
Hallelujah.
Matty's relieved when Amy explains that her marriage proposal has nothing to do Kyle's custody.
As the little lad's parents, Amy and Cain, battle it out over their son, Cain enlists his brother Caleb's help but he just makes matters worse.
But Cain and Amy are forced to bond together and work as a team when a situation flares up with Nicola.
They're horrified when they learn Kyle has turned on Jimmy's son Carl and that Nicola is threatening to report him to the police!
If that happens so soon after the Al Chapman disaster, Kyle will more than likely get taken away from his family.
As Cain pleads with Nicola not to report his son, it's Amy's pleas that hit home for Nicola, who's a mum herself.
Later, Cain digests what happened and sends his wife Moira into a tailspin when he declares Kyle is better off without him.
Elsewhere, Charles is on a mission to stop Naomi from entering into a relationship with Alex, Dawn's dodgy druggy ex, while Rishi is convinced there's in intruder at Holdgate.
Emmerdale is on ITV weeknights from 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.