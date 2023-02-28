Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle takes his first step on the road to recovery

Depressed Paddy Dingle reveals he's going to have therapy following his suicide attempt

Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle is back in the fold in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's a moment that may not have happened had Paddy's suicide bid gone the way he had hoped.

But the vet is still standing and his loved ones are thrilled to have him home.

Paddy Dingle was in a bad place and decided to take his own life. His suicide bid wasn't successful, however, as loved ones managed to intervene. (Image credit: ITV)

But his dad Bear, best mate Marlon and ex-wife Chas are painfully aware that Paddy's recovery is going to take time.

With his loved ones on a knife's edge worrying about him like mad, Paddy has soothing news: he's arranged to talk to a therapist.

Hallelujah.

Matty's relieved when Amy explains that her marriage proposal has nothing to do Kyle's custody.

As the little lad's parents, Amy and Cain, battle it out over their son, Cain enlists his brother Caleb's help but he just makes matters worse.

But Cain and Amy are forced to bond together and work as a team when a situation flares up with Nicola.

They're horrified when they learn Kyle has turned on Jimmy's son Carl and that Nicola is threatening to report him to the police!

If that happens so soon after the Al Chapman disaster, Kyle will more than likely get taken away from his family.

Amy and Cain are forced to team up to tackle a situation which flares up between their son Kyle and Nicola and Jimmy's lad Carl. (Image credit: ITV)

As Cain pleads with Nicola not to report his son, it's Amy's pleas that hit home for Nicola, who's a mum herself.

Amy pleads with Nicola, mum to mum, not to report Kyle to the police. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Cain digests what happened and sends his wife Moira into a tailspin when he declares Kyle is better off without him.

Elsewhere, Charles is on a mission to stop Naomi from entering into a relationship with Alex, Dawn's dodgy druggy ex, while Rishi is convinced there's in intruder at Holdgate.

Naomi isn't happy about Charles' attempt to stop her from getting to know Alex, Dawn's dodgy ex. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is on ITV weeknights from 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.