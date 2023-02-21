Emmerdale spoilers: Amy Wyatt PROPOSES to Matty!

Amy Wyatt (played by Natalie Ann Jamieson) wants nothing more than to be a happy family with Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) and her young son, Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) on Emmerdale (7:00pm — see our TV Guide for listings).



So on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, Amy springs a SURPRISE when she gets down on bended knee and pops the question to a stunned Matty!



Matty wastes no time in sharing the news with his mum, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), who is delighted about the proposal.



However, Moira's happiness is short-lived, when Matty confesses his fear that Amy only wants to make things official between them because she is secretly planning to push for FULL custody of Kyle!



Kyle has been happily living with his dad Cain (Jeff Hordley) and wife, Moira, up at Butler's Farm for some time.



Moira knows one thing, Cain will most certainly NOT be handing over his son without a fight!



When Moira lets slip the secret, Cain goes on the warpath to confront Amy over her plans for Kyle...



Uh-oh...

Cain SNAPS when he discovers what Amy is planning on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Everyone remains worried about Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), following his goodbye note and disappearance from the village.



But the situation takes an even more alarming turn, when Paddy's co-worker, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), discovers that a bolt gun is missing from the Vet surgery.



The reality hits Paddy's nearest and dearest that he could be planning to take his own life...



Can they find troubled Paddy before it's too late?

Is Paddy planning to end his life on tonight's episode of Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is thrown when she sees her bad boy ex, Alex Moore (Liam Boyle), flirting with Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) outside the cafe.



WHY won't Alex just stay away?



Dawn isn't the only one who is unhappy to see Alex and Naomi together.



But will headstrong Naomi listen when her village vicar dad, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), tries to warn her not to get involved with Alex?

Charles warns Naomi to steer clear of Alex on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub